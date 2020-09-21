Andrey Yatskin will become the senator from the Rostov region in the Federation Council. It was he who was appointed to the post of senator by his decree, the Don governor Vasily Golubev. About this on Monday, September 21, the press service writes. regional governments.

This is the first appointment that the head of the region made after his re-entry into office. He won 65.6% of the vote in regional elections.

Until now, Andrei Yatskin, since 2004, has represented the government of the country in the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Previously, he held various positions in the presidential administration of the Russian Federation and the apparatus of the cabinet of ministers.

On September 17, it became known that about 20 new senators should come to the Federation Council in the near future. The timing of their arrival is related to the schedule for issuing decrees of governors on the appointment of senators and meetings of regional legislative assemblies at which senators are elected from among local deputies.

Among the State Duma deputies who are ready to move to the Federation Council are the deputy speaker of the lower house Olga Epifanova, the first deputy head of the LDPR faction Vadim Dengin and the wrestler Alexander Karelin.