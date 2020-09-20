The sixth Rostec fireworks festival, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, took place in the Moscow Region on Saturday, September 19. For the first time, the event was held in the format of a television show.

Teams from six regions of Russia: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad, Cherkessk and Khabarovsk, demonstrated their programs in the Patriot Park in Kubinka near Moscow.

It is noted that this year, due to the pandemic, only Russian teams participated in the festival, therefore the festival does not have international status.

“Here is just another trick. Only one Russian team previously took part in the international festival of fireworks, and now, imagine, everyone is trying to show the best, to reveal some of their secrets, “- quotes”RIA News“Assistant to the general director of Rostec, Yulia Voronov.

Another innovation was the comments of the specialists, who told about the creative idea of ​​the teams, and also explained the important technical aspects of preparing the performances.

According to the results of the competition program, by unanimous decision of the jury, the team from Novosibirsk “Great holiday of Siberia” took the first place. Participants from St. Petersburg “Pyrotechnic courtyards of Peterhof” became silver medalists, and the team from Khabarovsk “Pyroeffect” closed the top three.