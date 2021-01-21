The head of the Rospotrebnadzor department for the Khabarovsk Territory, Tatyana Zaitseva, said that norovirus was detected in a local boarding school, whose students were hospitalized with poisoning.

“The cause of the poisoning was, presumably, a salad that was prepared in violation of technology. The hearth has been deciphered. This is a norovirus infection “, – quotes her words website regional ministry of education and science.

Zaitseva noted that 16 cases of the disease were recorded among children and three cases among adults. She also said that 149 people are studying at the institution, of which 29 remained on a round-the-clock basis.

According to the head of the Rospotrebnadzor department, the inspection revealed violations in the organization of food and cooking. In addition, the kitchen staff did not follow the rules of personal hygiene.

Earlier, the RF IC opened a criminal case over an outbreak of infection in boarding school No. 2 in Khabarovsk. It was clarified that two of the sick employees are employees of the canteen. Zaitseva added that 16 people aged 10 to 17 were hospitalized, of which 13 were in the infectious diseases department. Nothing threatens the lives of the victims.