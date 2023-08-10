Khrunichev Center at the forum “Army-2023” will show a model of an ultralight rocket

The Roscosmos enterprise, the Khrunichev Center, will show a model of an ultralight rocket at the Army-2023 forum. About this state corporation informs in Telegram.

“Two stages on fuel components kerosene and liquid oxygen, without the use of an upper stage, the duration of putting the payload into orbit is up to two hours, the payload mass into the sun-synchronous orbit is up to 600 kilograms,” Roskosmos noted.

The state corporation added that we are talking about demonstrating one of the possible looks of an ultralight rocket, the final configuration of which has not yet been determined.

“The main prerequisites for the creation of an ultralight launch vehicle by the enterprise is a promising direction for the deployment of multi-satellite systems based on small spacecraft,” the state corporation assures.

Earlier, the general director of the Khrunichev Center, Alexei Varochko, said that tests with the participation of Angara-NZh, a model of a heavy rocket of the Angara family, will continue at the Vostochny cosmodrome.