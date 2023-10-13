Moshe and Diana Rosen are miraculously alive. On Saturday they were at their home in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, near the Gaza border, when Hamas militants launched their offensive against Israel. They woke up startled at dawn by the bombing alerts and, with almost nothing on their clothes, they went out in search of refuge in their bunker.

“We heard loud knocks at the front door,” the couple, who have lived in the community for fifty years and have witnessed other moments of tension between both sides, told local television. They were members of the terrorist organization. “I told Diana: they are here, they have entered,” Moshe remembers.

It was a dramatic few minutes. The couple, hiding, heard how the group destroyed their house: they overturned the tables, broke the windows, threw the dishes… Later, they discovered the entrance to the panic room where the couple was and shot at the door to open it. . “They hurt our hands because we tried to prevent them from penetrating,” they explain.

Five militiamen arrested them and took them to the border. “We got to the fence and it was broken,” says the elders. Once there “they told us to shut up and indicated with a hand on our throat that if we spoke it would be the end of us.” They continued walking for a few meters, but when they were about to cross the border, Moshe and Diana rebelled.

Discussion between the captors



“We dared to tell the terrorists that we simply would not go to Gaza,” they say. They also told them that they were bleeding a lot and wanted to go to a hospital. There was an argument between the captors and in the end they decided to release them. “They told us in English to leave.”

The couple turned around and continued walking, trembling. They feared they would be shot in the back, but that was not the case. As luck would have it, they were not among the 150 hostages that Hamas took in the surprise attack on him and they remain in his custody.

When the Rosens returned to their kibbutz, they found the house razed. “It didn’t exist,” they lament. It took them a day to arrive in Jerusalem to be treated at the hospital. Doctors assure that they will recover from their injuries, although Moshe will need to be hospitalized for longer. “I’m not going to leave him alone,” Diana warned.