The Rose of Revenge streaming and live tv: where to watch the series, ninth episode

Tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the ninth episode of La rosa della vendetta will be broadcast, the new Turkish series on which the Mediaset flagship is focusing after the success of products such as Terra amara. The soap tells the story of the desire for redemption of the young Gülcemal Şahin, played by Murat Ünalmış, already known to the Italian public for having played Demir Yaman in Terra Amara. But where to watch La rosa della vendetta live on TV and in streaming? Below all the information in detail.

On TV

Appointment on Canale 5 from 7 June 2024 at 9.30 pm, on Friday or Sunday in prime time.

The Rose of Revenge Live Streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow La rosa della vendetta live streaming or catch up on episodes on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

How many episodes?

The original series consists of 13 episodes. In the Italian version each episode will be divided into approximately two appointments, thus creating a soap opera approximately 26 episodes long.