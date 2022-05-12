Chapter 1727 of “The Rose of Guadeloupe”, also known as “My eyes of light”, developed the story of a girl named Rosalba who befriends a dog who, according to her fanaticism for BTS, decides to call him ‘Jungkook’. Due to its peculiar name, the dog became viral on social networks among the fans of the South Korean group, who spread memes of the Asian idol and were amused by the unusual mention of the band.

However, despite this, the episode was characterized by being a particularly delicate one, where the protagonist will have to face her father’s alcoholism, who, shielded by this, will mistreat his new pet. The animal during the development of the episode he will become an emotional support for Rosalba.

The pivotal scene of the story was when in the middle of the story, the father, fed up with the presence of the dog, decides to take him out of the house and abandon him on a street in Mexico City, far from his home, which caused the sadness of the girl and the family.

It is here when ‘jungkook’In the middle of nowhere, He finds an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and with his barks asks her as a miracle to return to his owner . This moment was highly commented by fans of the South Korean band bts. They were surprised not only by the unique “cameo” of the pop star, but also by how the dog named after him participated in the Mexican program.

Finally, the miracle of the dog materializes with the appearance of the characteristic white rose that always appears in the show and at the end of the episode he can return home, where he is received in a good way by both his owner and his father, who later After suffering an accident and being rehabilitated, he understands the love of the dog towards his family and the importance of it for his daughter.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Jungkook’ is not the only member of bts that was referenced in this episode of “La Rosa de Guadalupe”, but the one that had more notoriety due to the presence of the dog that bears his name and whose participation continues to be commented on by “ARMY”.