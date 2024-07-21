Cable car cable across the Dnieper snapped in Kyiv, man fell into river

A cable car over the Dnieper broke in Kyiv. One person fell into the river, the Ukrainian publication Strana.UA reported in its Telegram-channel.

The footage from the scene, filmed by city residents, shows that the zipline cable ended up in the water – several men tried to pull it out. The man riding the attraction was thrown into the river. Divers are currently searching for him.

We are talking about a zipline about 600 meters long, which runs parallel to the pedestrian bridge and connects Trukhanov Island with the observation deck under the Friendship of Nations Arch. The cable car could cover the distance between the two banks of the Dnieper in less than one minute.

Earlier, in the Dagestani village of Kurush, an amusement ride with children collapsed. As a result of the incident, none of the minors were injured. Employees of the Dagestani prosecutor’s office will check compliance with safety regulations.