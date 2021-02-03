The oceans are eternal surprise boxes. And the marine life fauna that inhabits these immensities have many times been the subject of fantastic and dark stories. Whales, sharks, large fish, or schools They have been the protagonists of thousands of fables that are always present in the collective unconscious.

Recently a mystery was unveiled that caused confusion in those who walk Padre Island National Seashore, a coast located on Padre Island, south of the state of Texas, in the United States. At first, those who visualized this strange and unknown framework called it “the rope monster.” Many thought it was garbage, but when they saw that it had a life of its own they distrusted … Some marine creature slowly invaded the coasts, entangling everything in its path? Finally, the mystery was solved.

One of those strange living things was found by Rebekah Claussen, a 39-year-old woman, who worked at the site. His photos posted on social media caused astonishment and intrigue and quickly went viral. The enigma had to be solved.

Many mistake it for abandoned fishing ropes.

“We picked this up as trash thinking they were leftover fishing nets or something like that, ”said a person who regularly walked along the beach.

Finally the “rope monster” is a type of soft coral, known as sea whip, which has a wide variety of colors, such as yellow, red, white, and purple. Due to its characteristics, those who come across said living being tend to think that it is garbage, it is very easy to confuse it with a simple yellow wire.

The whip of the sea grows in the water and its formation is similar to that of a branch. “There’s no way I wouldn’t have thought it was a fiber cable or a cable. That’s crazy, ”says a surprised Texas resident.

The coral has a yellow part, the living part of the living being, and is known as polyps. Below is the skeleton of the coral, possible to visualize since they are small black parts.

“I’ve worked here for five years and when I first moved here, I really didn’t know what a sea whip was,” Rebekah recounted.