Mirco Balzano was working on the maintenance of the Seceda cable car, when a rope gave way and he fell over 60 meters

A devastating tragedy occurred in the early morning of last Thursday, May 18, near Ortisei, in Val Gardena. Mirco Balzano, a 48-year-old maintenance worker, was working on the Seceda cable car, when the rope to which he was secured suddenly broke. A fall of more than 60 meters and the impact with the ground was fatal for him.

Yet another tragedy in the workplace, which this time cost the life of a man from only 48 years old.

The dramatic episode took place in the early hours of the morning of last Thursday, May 18, in Ortisei, in Val Gardenanear Bozen.

Mirco Balzano was busy with a colleague of his in the maintenance works of the famous Seceda cable car. The two workers were on two different trolleys, each secured to the main rope with support ropes.

There rope which Mirco assured, suddenly, has succumbed, broke and caused the 48-year-old to fall into the void. A flight of more than 60 meterswith the consequent terrifying impact of man with the ground below.

The colleague who was working with him witnessed the terrible scene and it was he who raise the alarm to the rescuers.

The Carabinieri, the mountain rescue agents of the Vipiteno finance police and the Alpine rescue of Val Gardena, on board the ambulance.

The recovery operations went on for a few hours, but obviously there was nothing for Mirco to do. The traumas reported in the crash with the ground, after tens of meters of fall, have decreed a instantaneous death.

Who was Mirco Balzano

Mirco Balzano, the victim of this terrible accident at work, yet another, as mentioned, was only 48 years old.

Era born in Tuscanymore precisely in Greve in Chianti, a small town in the metropolitan area of ​​Florence.

For years, however, it had been transferred in Val Gardena, where he worked in a maintenance company.

The prosecutor’s office obviously has opened an investigation about what happened. We will now try to understand whether the accident occurred due to a human error by the maintainer or due to a malfunction.

