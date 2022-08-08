Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In an interview with the French newspaper “Le Parisien”, France coach Didier Deschamps responded to the statements of Zinedine Zidane, the former coach of Real Madrid, in which he talked about the dream of training the “roosters” to succeed Deschamps after the World Cup in Qatar.

Deschamps was clear and frank in his speech when he said: The issue of “Zizou” assuming the mission is premature, and has not been raised on the “research table” yet, even if he is setting himself up as a candidate to succeed me in the mission. He added: These statements harm the national team and create an unhealthy atmosphere within it.

The coach was keen to confirm that he always puts the national team before himself and before anyone, and he said: This position is not vacant at the present time, as long as I am present, and with my technical, medical and administrative staff, perhaps anyone can talk about what he wants after we leave, and it will not be So no effect on my subject.

Deschamps was keen to stress that the most important thing at the present time for the players and the team, is that everyone be at the heart of one man, and in the utmost focus, and that the players reach the best “form” in the next World Cup, and anything contrary to this goal is considered a bad thing, It reflects negatively on the national team, and I am not in my position to always stay, but I am here to achieve victories.

The newspaper “Le Parisien” commented on Deschamps’ words, saying: It is a method aimed at “scaling” Zidane, forcing him to postpone entering into this conversation, curbing his ambitions, and preventing him from exceeding his limits, he and other potential candidates for this position.

The newspaper added: The discussion about Deschamps’ successor is premature, and it should be postponed until after the World Cup, if the coach does not extend his contract with the “roosters”, and not before that.

In his interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Deschamps talked about the condition of the star Paul Pogba, who refused to perform surgery on his right knee, fearing that it would keep him from participating in the “World Cup”, and preferred “conservative treatment” for 5 weeks, without performing any surgery that might keep him away. 5 months. Commenting on this, Deschamps said: “Pogba is an important cadre in the national team, and his safety is important to us, as is that of N’Golo Kante because they are leaders, and as long as he did not undergo knee surgery, his participation in the World Cup is not in doubt, unless something new arises.”

Deschamps admitted that he is not immune to surprises, and that is why a number of young midfielders must be prepared and equipped, although he was optimistic about Pogba’s safety.

It is noteworthy that Deschamps, 53, has led the French national team for more than ten years, specifically from 2012, and led the “roosters” to win the 2018 World Cup and the European Nations League 2021, and lost the Euro 2016 final. Deschamps previously trained the clubs of Monaco and Juventus. and Olympic Marseille.