Amsterdam (AFP)

The Dutch national team joined the ranks of the qualifiers for the 2024 European Cup, by defeating its Irish guest 1-0 in the second group qualifiers, two rounds before the end of the competition, which witnessed a historic victory for the French national team 14-0 at the expense of its guest Gibraltar.

“The Windmills” owe this victory to a goal by Hoffenheim’s German player, Wout Wechhorst, in the 12th minute, raising the Netherlands’ score to 15 points in second place, behind France, which leads with a full mark with 21 points and guarantees its qualification.

Wijhorst opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 12th minute, when he received a ball from the middle of the field passed to him by Stefan de Vrij with the start of a quick counterattack. He advanced the ball into the penalty area and shot a powerful shot into the roof of the goal, but Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno was unable to block it.

The Netherlands moved away by 3 points from third-placed Greece, and even if the latter wins in the final round and the Netherlands loses and they are equal in number of points, the advantage remains orange in the direct confrontation with a back-and-forth win.

Thus, the Dutch team, the European champion in 1988, joins the group of finalists after Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, Turkey, Austria, England, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania and Denmark.

Romania joined it from Group Nine to the continental competition as well, defeating its host Israel in Hong Kong 2-1, to lead its group with 19 points, and Switzerland followed in second place despite drawing with its host Kosovo 1-1.

The French national team defeated its guest, Gibraltar, 14-0, including a hat-trick by Kylian Mbappé, in the second group competitions, in a marginal match, but it entered history.

In addition to an own goal from Ethan Santos (3 own errors), nine players took turns scoring France’s goals: Marcus Thuram (4), Warren Zaire-Emery (16), Mbappe (30 from a penalty kick, 74 and 82), and Jonathan Klaus (34). », Kingsley Coman (36 and 65), Youssef Fofana (37), Adrien Rabiot (63), Ousmane Dembélé (73), and Olivier Giroud (89 and 91).

As for the Gibraltar national team, it suffered its seventh loss in a row and is at the bottom of the standings with no points.

The match also witnessed the first appearance of Zaire-Emery, becoming the youngest player in the history of the French national team since World War I at the age of 17 years, eight months and ten days, but his joy was not complete as he left the field in the 19th minute injured.

The Welsh national team’s hopes of qualifying for the finals suffered a major blow after a disappointing 1-1 draw against its Armenian host, and Croatia’s victory over Latvia with two clean goals.

Saudi Al-Fateh player Lucas Zelerian scored the goal to put Armenia ahead (5), before Wales equalized the score through a Nair Teknizian error (45).

Coach Rob Page’s team needed to win in Yerevan and then achieve another victory over its host Turkey on Tuesday in order to ensure qualification to the finals in Germany next summer.

However, it is now in vain after Croatia boosted its hopes with a victory over its host Latvia with two goals scored by Lavro Maier (7) and Andrei Kramaric (16).

Wales’ direct qualification depends on its victory over Ukraine in the next round, and Croatia’s loss to Armenia, in order to occupy one of the first two places in Group Four.

With this loss to Armenia, it is no longer eligible for the continental championship for the first time in its history.

Turkey, which has clinched its qualification, now occupies the top spot in the group with 16 points from seven matches, ahead of Croatia, second with 13 out of 7, Wales third with 11 points from seven matches, and Armenia fourth (8 out of 7).

But the Welsh national team also has a safety net that effectively guarantees them a place in the play-offs thanks to their ranking in the European Nations League.

Wales achieved a famous 2-1 victory over third-placed Croatia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Cardiff last month, giving the Welsh new hope of qualifying after they had suffered two painful losses to Armenia itself 4-2 and Turkey 0-2 last June.

Armenia opened the scoring suddenly and early through Zelerian with a shot from the outskirts of the area, giving his country a “5” lead.

The visitors struggled to find the goal in light of the lack of offensive effectiveness, and they needed help from Armenia itself, so Teknizian headed a long throw-in into his team’s goal, “45”.

The two teams put all their weight into the remaining time of the match, hoping to snatch the three points, with the importance of getting out with a draw disappearing, but the hosts were the most dangerous, as Vahan Peshakhshyan hit the crossbar (61).