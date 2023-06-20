Mbappe scored the net from a penalty kick, becoming the most scored French player in one season, raising his tally to 54 goals, surpassing Just Fontaine in the 1957-1958 season.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is equal to Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, who has the opportunity to be alone as the top scorer in the five major leagues in Europe when Norway plays against Cyprus on Tuesday.

France leads Group B with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who completed the match with ten players after Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off in the second half after Mbappe’s goal.