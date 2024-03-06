Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Thierry Henry, the “legend” of Arsenal and the former “Roosters” team, and the current coach of the French Olympic team, expressed his great admiration for two English football stars, and said that they are attracting great attention this season with their respective club. The first is the young man, Jude Bellingham, “20 years old.” » The Spanish midfielder, Real Madrid, and the second, Harry Kane, the German striker, Bayern Munich.

Henry spoke on Sky Sports, saying: “I played in many leagues, and I think that footballers find life easy in England, while the pressure is there in Spain, and if Bellingham is shining there, this means that he is a big star, and that he should wear the shirt that he wore.” Zinedine Zidane is a football “legend.” He plays with confidence at a young age, celebrates like this, and scores this number of goals. I can only say to him: “Bravo,” my friend.

Henry admitted that Bellingham surprised all observers, not him alone, because no one dared to expect this fiery start that he had at Real Madrid, but he succeeded, shined and scored, and even became the top scorer in the Spanish league “La Liga,” and justified the large sum that “Real Madrid” paid. For his transfer from Russia, Dortmund, Germany, for 103 million euros.

As for the other Englishman, Harry Kane, who has scored 33 goals with Bayern this season so far, the last of which was his two goals against Italian Lazio, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League, and the match ended with his team winning 3-0. Henry considered him a complete striker, and said: When I talk about… A complete striker, the name of the Dutchman Patrick Kluivert immediately comes to mind, who used to do everything: scoring goals, making them, passing to his teammates, returning to help in the middle of the field, being proficient in playing between the lines, and having a keen vision inside the “green rectangle.”

Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup in France with the Roosters, added: Kane also has all these characteristics, so I see him as a complete player, and the way he plays, whether when he was with his former club, Tottenham, or his current club, Bayern Munich, makes me say that about him.