Thanks to a new method for corona vaccines from Sari Roos, a Finnish nurse, more people in Finland and Norway can already be vaccinated.

Helsinki – According to the European Medicines Agency, six doses are to be obtained from a bottle of Biontech’s vaccine for injection. The nurse Sari Roos from Helsinki has now developed a method for taking seven pieces out of a bottle. The “Roos method” can also be used for the other vaccines. This has an enormous influence on the vaccination rate in Finland.

Roos explained the world as opposed to the fact that no special syringes or needles are required for the extra syringe, as is otherwise the case with the extraction of extra doses. Just a standard one-milliliter syringe. The needle, as long as it is generally suitable for vaccinations, does not play a role either. With their method, a little of the liquid has to be sucked in with the syringe and then injected back into the container so that there is no more air in the syringe.

Remnants of the vaccine against the coronavirus ended up in the trash cans

She goes on to explain: “Then you draw up the exact dose and complete it with sterile air from the bottle. The purpose of the air is to force all of the liquid out of the needle into the patient and to close the injection channel so that it does not bleed. ”So the vaccine dose is injected with very little loss.

The idea for this method came to her while preparing the first vaccinations with Biontech in Finland, when she saw that a lot of the vaccine got stuck in the needles and syringes. So far, this remnant has gone to the trash. “Intramuscular injection syringes are often filled with a large air bubble that is used to empty the syringe. The size of the air bubble is what the loss would be for each vaccine dose, ”she explains.

Corona: The “Roos” method requires 100 percent accuracy and precision

She then experimented to find out how the rest of the vaccine could be obtained in the correct dosage. The result was the “Roos method”. She presented this to the THL, the Finnish “Institute for Health and Welfare”, last December. The institute approved the method as early as January, so that from then on seven vaccinations could be taken from a bottle in Finland. Other countries such as Norway also joined.

“It would also be wrong to throw a vaccine in the trash if it can save lives,” said Roos. One problem with the “Roos” method is that a very high level of precision is required for implementation: “Each dose must be 100 percent accurate so that the vaccine is sufficient for these ‘bonus’ doses,” explains the nurse. The vaccination staff was trained on it, but several employees were already too imprecise, so that they were recalled from the department.

In Germany, extra doses are only allowed in two federal states

But this method is not only suitable for the Biontech vaccine. According to Roos, twelve instead of ten vaccinations can now be drawn from a multi-dose bottle of Moderna or Astrazeneca. In Germany, the extraction of extra cans is only officially allowed in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia. And only at the responsibility of the doctor who vaccinated against the coronavirus. So it is in the vaccination plan of the Federal Republic.