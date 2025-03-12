The manufacturer of the Robot Roomba, Irobot, is on the wire. The company has presented the accounts related to the last fiscal year 2024 and the last four -month period of said exercise, revealing terrifying figures, which evoke Queen’s bass line Another One Bites The Dust. The company, which It was about to be acquired by Amazon last yearhe pointed out in his statement that he is exploring a potential sale, raising some doubts about the viability of his business that have led her to collapse.

The firm recorded 681.8 million dollars in income in 2024a volume below 890.6 million dollars from the previous year. In addition, in the last quarter of its fiscal year, the company harvested losses encrypted by $ 2.06 per share, a deterioration greater than $ 1.82 for participation of the previous quarter. On the other hand, the gross margin diminished from 22% in 2023 to 20.9% last year.

In addition, The firm’s income in the US fell 47%while in Japan and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), 34% and 44% were reduced respectively. This disturbing photograph is completed with the statement that there is no security that the company’s new product line is successful due to factors such as demand, competition, macroeconomic conditions and tariff policies. Finally, Irobot’s message ensuring that it is evaluating the refinancing of its debt and a potential sale or “strategic transaction” has ended up terrifying investors. Thus, and counting that he has not submitted forecasts for this year and has canceled the Conference Call with its shareholders, the company has reached collapse 34% in the stock market.

The measures applied by Irobot in the last year to improve their situation, including The dismissal of almost half of its template globally. The American company has ended in the worst possible exercise that began with enthusiasm in the face of the potential acquisition by Amazon for 1.7 billion dollars, an operation canceled by European regulatory obstacles due to the potential damage to competition that could generate this purchase. The firm founded by Jeff Bezos had to pay 94 million dollars to Irobot as compensation after the cancellation of the operation.