The room of the future is created in a factory, as if it were a car on an assembly line: a part is placed in each area until the final product reaches the dealership. This is how the modular architecture also works, allowing the creation of modern rooms using the latest technology and adapting them to the client’s wishes. On it is based Room2030. The project, devised by the Asturian architect Sergio Baragaño together with a consortium of eleven companies, allows the creation of rooms under the slogan of speed, efficiency, state-of-the-art tools and respect for the environment.

This is how Baragaño explains the process: “We make a room in one week, one day of transport and one hour of installation.” The quality and the acceleration of the times are added values ​​that they offer to potential clients – hotels, residences for the elderly or students – who seek to personalize various aspects of the room. “Time is also money,” recalls the architect.

Among the layers of technology that are incorporated into this futuristic space of “housing intelligence” are included what they have called Biobath, a toilet space where health prevails. It has meters of vital signs and of the state of the organism. The use of graphene on the floor or walls allows the room to be heated in a way that reduces energy consumption and the lichens they use improve air quality. Rest is also a priority in these rooms and is cared for through lighting. Depending on its intensity, it facilitates sleep or activates the body in the morning. In addition, the facades and green roofs contribute to environmental well-being by generating an exceptional avant-garde system.

Mariela Apollonio

The Room2030 project is committed to the Agenda for the United Nations Sustainable Development 2030, based on ecology, health, innovation and the search for non-polluting alternatives. The consortium, which is coordinated to gain a foothold in the sector, trusts that the increase in social awareness will increasingly contribute to developing this kind of efficient and respectful projects with its natural environment.

The project is based in Avilés and has the support of the company ArcelorMittal, in whose facilities the first prototypes are being manufactured. The demand, Baragaño affirms, is on the rise in a “mature market” in which they have made room thanks to their competitiveness and their ability to build a 150-room hotel in nine months, when the common thing, according to him, is to take two years. The pandemic, admits the promoter of the start-up, has accelerated the rhythms because flexibility and speed have begun to be valued more. “Customers look to us both for the product and for who is behind it,” he adds.

Mariela Apollonio

The public has already been able to see the characteristics of Room 2030 in the Niemeyer center in Avilés, where it was exposed for three months and allowed a complete user experience by offering the possibility of sleeping in it. The rooms, four meters wide and twelve long, the large ones, and four by six, the small ones, are mounted on a truck and transported to where appropriate. The architect emphasizes that they can be both “stacked” to form structures and individually deposited in natural spaces. These are sustainable rooms with little impact on the environment and that can be located as “caravans or bungalows” to later be moved to another place if that is what you want. “A crane dismantles it and then it is installed where it corresponds”, explains the architect.

Baragaño manages its own architecture studio in Madrid and has five workers dedicated to this innovative project. It hopes to double the figure throughout 2021. The Principality of Asturias considers them a “technology-based company” and has provided them with a subsidy of 120,000 euros. The only secret so far is where the factory is going to be located. They are clear that it will be on Asturian soil, but they are still finalizing the details to continue producing the rooms of the future.