A real Ruf on Marktplaats? Well, then we will present it to you of course…

It was a handy excuse for an undisclosed racing game that was not allowed to use Porsche copyrights: just knock on Ruf’s door. The tuner After all, the manufacturer from Pfaffenhausen has been making extremely fast and high-quality variations on the Porsche theme for decades. The most famous creation is of course the Yellowbird, but the other generations of 911 and Boxster have also taken Alois and his followers by the cocks.

So is the often damned 996 generation. At the editorial office, we dig the fried egg, if only because the boss has one. Others, however, loathe the first water-cooled 911 for its looks, interior and in some cases questionable reliability. For example, Ruf turned the 996 into the RUF R Kompressor.

Like the 911 (996) Turbo S or 996 Turbo with the X50 performance pack, this epic blepper had 450 horsepower. This is not done by means of a turbine that was driven by exhaust gases, but by a turbine that is rotated from the crankshaft. Unlike the Turbo, all power goes to the rear wheels only, through a six-speed manual transmission.

The unit from 2002 on Marktplaats is finished in Arctic Silver Metallic. Inside and out you can see that there are the necessary goodies from Ruf. Logos, a special steering wheel, rims, you know it. The mileage of 186,000 km proves that Ruf makes reliable cars. The asking price is 82,500 Euro, but that’s actually a bargain. In January the car was valued for 115,000 Euros. Then buy?

thanks @Rachid for the tip!

