A warehouse with paints and varnishes and plastic products is on fire in Novosibirsk, the press service of the regional EMERCOM of the Russian Federation reports.

The total combustion area was 1000 square meters. The roof also collapsed on an area of ​​200 square meters.

The department noted that extinguishing is complicated by the fact that 15 gas cylinders and a large number of other combustible materials are stored in the warehouse.

Now fire and rescue units are preventing the threat of fire spreading to neighboring buildings. For this, a build-up of the group has been organized. A fire train was also sent to the place of emergency.

In total, 73 personnel and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. In addition, there is a chemical and radiometric laboratory on site that monitors the state of the environment.

