Vorobyov announced the collapse of the roof over the auditorium at Crocus

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov said that the roof collapsed over the auditorium at Crocus City Hall. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Vorobyov, rescuers were able to enter the auditorium, where the temperature remained high for a long time. It is believed that the epicenter of the fire was located in this room.

“The roof over the auditorium collapsed, the removal of the rubble is still ongoing,” the head of the region noted.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack.