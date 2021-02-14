During a fire in a hostel in the center of Moscow, the roof partially collapsed. This was reported by the press service of the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on Sunday, February 14.

“As a result of the fire, the roof partially collapsed. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the firefighters, the fire was localized at 21:40, ”the department said.

According to the TV channel REN TV, the roof during the collapse broke through the ceilings of the first and second floors. The fire spread to the gallery, which connects the hostel with the neighboring building. Combustion is ranked second.

The fire in the hostel at Myasnitskaya Street, building 24/7, building 3, began earlier on Sunday. One victim was reported who, according to preliminary data, was poisoned by combustion products. 35 people were taken out of the building.

Due to the fire, traffic on Myasnitskaya Street is completely blocked, according to the Department of Transport of the capital in its Telegram channel.

The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established.