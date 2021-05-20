Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The world Goal website, in its French version, mentioned that the veteran Brazilian star Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, nicknamed “the phenomenon” and the former Real Madrid player, promised Valladolid players a huge bonus, worth 150,000 euros for each player in the team, in the event that they beat Atletico Madrid in the “round.” 38 »and the last of the Spanish La Liga.

The site said: This matter is not surprising or surprising, because Ronaldo is the owner of this club by virtue of his possession of 51% of the shares, and that he hopes to save the team from relegation to the First Division, as the chance for him to remain in the limelight is still there, if he He managed to secure a win over Atletico Madrid, while waiting for Huesca and Elche, who are just two points ahead of him, stumbling in the relegation struggle.

Atletico Madrid currently tops the standings by two points over Real Madrid, and Atletico faces Valladolid, while the Royal faces Villarreal, and the two matches are held simultaneously on next Sunday.

The site added that Valladolid’s motives are strong to deliver a good match, and that they will fight for victory to save themselves from relegation, and to win the tempting reward promised by the great Brazilian star Ronaldo, the owner of the club.

Ronaldo had contributed to the purchase of this club about three years ago, when he paid 30 million euros, with which he owned 51% of the club’s shares.

And the site continued: Ronaldo’s initiative has its value, because it also stems from his being one of the “Galactis” stars who played for the Royal Club at the beginning of the “third millennium”, and Zinedine Zinedine Zidane as players in the team for several seasons, and is primarily interested in the royal victory in the Spanish League championship, i.e. He wants to “hit two birds with one stone”!

The site pointed out that the Villarreal team, known as the “yellow submarines”, which ranks seventh in the “Liga” and faces Real Madrid, has nothing to lose, and its focus may be more on the European League final match “Europa League” that it will play against Manchester United on the day of Next Wednesday, at the BGI Stadium in the Polish city of Gdansk.