The image shown on TV second after Franco Di Santo’s goal was not capricious. The Romero brothers were there, side by side, in the substitute bench. It was a powerful decision for Diego Dabove to do without Angel and Oscar from the beginning, a determination that generated well-being in some Cyclone fans and discomfort in many others. Was it an indoor message or a purely football question?

The coach will be judged by the yardstick of results rather than performance: if the team wins, Dabove will be a genius and figure; if he loses, the best are always the ones outside. And even more so if they are the Romeros.

From what was observed, it is going to cost Oscar much more than Angel to get into the headlines. And it is not only because of the good performance that the forward twin had last semester: Dabove does not play with hitch. The brand new DT put three balance wheels in the middle sector and none seem to have similar characteristics to Oscar. Can you play for Juan Ramírez? Eventually yes, but it is clear that he does not know the position like the former Argentines and he does not have his deployment either. In addition to handling the ball well, you have to run and score to play indoors. Thus, Oscar would have to reinvent himself to fight a place in the scheme.

The former Racing took the field 38 minutes into the second half for Nicolás Fernández. Another TV image: Dabove giving the directions before entering and the steering wheel listening with little attention. There the DT modified the drawing and started playing with a 4-3-1-2, with Oscar standing behind the tips.

Angel can play in any of the three attacking positions, so it is presumed that it would be easier for him to fight for a place. Last night he entered at 23 minutes of the second half, a little before his brother, for Lucas Melano, the Cordoba who won the position in just four practices.

And it should be noted: the Romeros play well. From good to very good, actually. They’re smart and have top-notch playability. They move boldly. They showed it in a few minutes. The problem, it is known, is the external.