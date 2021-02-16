Loved by the fans, glanced at by their teammates, the Romero brothers are always at the center of the scene. Despite that talent that promoted them to the Paraguay National Team and made them a place in Argentine soccer, they are talked about more because of what happens outside the margins of the playing field than inside the green rectangle. Even so, during Mariano Soso’s soulless cycle they were key: they participated in 11 of San Lorenzo’s 16 goals in the Diego Maradona Cup.

The arrival of Diego Dabove did not change the scene, but the technician chose to start his cycle with Angel and Oscar on the bench. The Paraguayans wonder were substitutes against Arsenal and entered in the second half. For this Thursday, against Liniers in Mar del Plata for the Argentine Cup, they will start. But, How long will they endure this situation? Will they still be in the club?

The decision to do without the Romeros in the gala team has a football side, it is clear. Dabove believes that Lucas Melano can give him greater intensity and sacrifice on the outside than Angel. And since the reference of the area will be Franco Di Santo, he lost ground. Today Juan Ramírez occupies the place where Oscar could play. And the Moreno-born midfielder showed a remarkable level on Saturday at the Nuevo Gasometer.

However, there is another reason that has to do with marking the court. The brand new Barça coach made it clear this Monday at noon. “Everything that happened before we arrived, we have that information. You have to analyze it, have it on the table. The real thing, our management, begins with what we are living and walking on day to day. We have chatted with them, with the group in general. Here there is not much mystery: the one who is better plays; he who behaves well has no problems; and the one who misbehaves has problems. It goes that way. With things clear, in the face, working with respect every day. I don’t have much more to say. We are fine, the climate is harmonious, we must continue on that side. The most important thing is the group and San Lorenzo. That the eleven throw themselves head in all the parties “, explained in TNT Sports.

“Everything that happened before” It was a series of complex situations that came from the discomfort generated by the presence of relatives of the Romeros in the midst of the pandemic, a discussion with Diego Monarriz in Córdoba about Oscar’s departure at halftime, the fracture of Andrés Herrera due to a strong entry of Angel, the prize of 15 thousand pesos that they offered to win a game, a situation that Ignacio Piatti revealed, and the anger of Fernando Monetti who wanted to hit Angel after the elimination of the Maradona Cup against Banfield.

# ESPNF90 📺 | ESPN THE REACTION OF THE ROMERO ON THE GOALS OF SAN LORENZO! This is how the Paraguayan brothers lived from the substitute bench the goals of the Cyclone in the game against Arsenal. Another exclusive ESPN camera! pic.twitter.com/GAgQUIehWB – ESPN Football Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) February 15, 2021

The Romeros do not listen and continue. They are the best paid players and that, they say in their environment, generates envy. Professionals to the maximum work with their own physical trainer in their free hours. They come and go everywhere together. They don’t like going to the bank, of course. And the Instagram message that they published on the Instagram account that they manage together (@RomeroTeam) generated questions: an emoticon with two little eyes looking at Flamengo-Corinthians. Angel played in the Timao. They look like exit signs. And the pass market in Brazil opens on March 1.

“Usually, never in my life have I been involved in the coach’s decisions. I do not tell him ‘hey, this is better’. Here the most important thing, and I told the players in a talk we had at a barbecue, is the San Lorenzo collective above the individualities. And anyone who has to leave, has to be an incentive to regain their place. I support Diego’s decisions. This is not a photo. Football is an everyday movie, it is one minute by minute, things that go down, go up, ”Tinelli said on Saturday, before the duel with Arsenal.

Heating. The Romeros were substitutes on Saturday against Arsenal. (Photo Juano Tesone)

The president benched Dabove. And nobody rules out listening to offers. Of course, Tinelli put money to incorporate the Paraguayan figures. The cost of repatriating Angel from Brazil and Oscar from China was $ 3,800,000. Is it true that, after that barbecue, the Romeros told the showman who want to go? The Paraguayans also lamented the departure of the Palacios brothers, with whom they were cronies. Matías went to Basel and Julián to Workshops. The fans did not like the departure of the youths either. Marcelo Moretti, member 3 and a key man in the arrival of the players, wants to intercede so that they do not leave.

“I take the Romero thing naturally. It seemed to me that it was the best team and we went that way. There is no background to anything. Both of them are going to play on Thursday for the Argentine Cup. Say the team, they’re both inside. They are working well. One understands that it is news that they do not play, but indoors we are working very well, “Dabove said.

José Devecchi; Andrés Herrera, Fabricio Coloccini, Alejandro Donatti, Gabriel Rojas; Lucas Menossi, Manuel Insaurralde, Óscar Romero; Ángel Romero, Alexander Díaz and Franco Troyansky would be the headlines in Mar del Plata.

The Romeros make noise on and off the court. Wayward or misunderstood?