The Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris deployed in numerous national touring championships continue to show their competitiveness, primarily thanks to the podiums celebrated in Denmark, Japan and Brazil in recent weeks.

In the TCR Denmark championship, the Insight Racing team achieved the best result of the season with Kristian Saetheren, second in race 2 at Jyllandsringen. In the same weekend, his teammate Jacob Mathiassen took third place in race 1, repeated in race 3 on the Aarhus city track.

Further points gained thanks to the placings of Philip Lindberg. A new podium has also arrived in TCR Japan, with Mineki Okura third in race 1 at Motegi on the Giulietta Veloce TCR deployed by the M-Prototyping Team Stile Corse. Okura thus replicated the result already achieved in the Saturday heat at Fuji, the opening leg of the 2021 calendar.

In America the adventure of the KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering team continues in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, in which Tim Lewis and Roy Block celebrated their first success in the series in August, and currently occupy the fifth position in the ranking: they potentially remain vying for the class title.

With the positive stop in Uruguay at El Pinar, just archived, the 2021 TCR South America championship has reached the halfway point, where the Prop Car Racing team is achieving interesting results alongside KMW Motorsports. The second place in race 2 at Interlagos by Paul Holton stands out, as well as the fourth of the Casagrande / Vence duo in the event in Curitiba in Endurance format.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport team, on the other hand, is waiting to conclude this edition of TCR Australia, with the challenge of Bathurst scheduled for the weekend of 5 December. Michael Caruso will start again from the victory in race 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park, on the Giulietta in the colors of the GRM Team Valvoline.

In the meantime, Romeo Ferraris has entered the sim racing universe, a phenomenon that has experienced exponential growth in recent months. The project was born in partnership with AIDA PRO e-sports for the new TCR Virtual tournament, in which Romeo Ferraris is the first TCR car manufacturer to officially participate.

The championship was launched on 17 September with the premiere during the Sim Racing Expo held at the Nurburgring racetrack, where Ben Baumann and Emanuele Cardinale, virtual drivers of AIDA PRO e-sports, took part in the organized demonstration race.

The Romeo Ferraris returned to the Varano de ‘Melegari circuit for further private test sessions with its electric Giulia ETCR, which this year has been a protagonist in the Pure ETCR championship. In fact, the manufacturer of Opera is preparing for the final round of 15-17 October on the French circuit of Pau-Arnos.

The Brazilian Rodrigo Baptista is currently the best standard bearer Romeo Ferraris in the standings, fifth at 197 points, while the Austrian Philipp Eng was the winner of the Copenhagen appointment, on his debut, and then finished second in Budapest, flanked by their respective coach mates, Oliver Webb and Luca Filippi.

On the sidelines of the Giulia ETCR tests, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the new Toyota Yaris GR, subjected to the processing of Romeo Ferraris, rode on the “Riccardo Paletti” track.

From 1 to 3 October Romeo Ferraris was present at Milano Autoclassica, the large exhibition set up in the Fiera Milano Rho area: the Romeo Ferraris stand hosted the Morgan Plus Four, Plus Six and Roadster 3.7 110th, a Caterham 485 on display. R and a Radical SR8.

With the acquisition of Borghi Automobili completed in February 2021, Romeo Ferraris has in fact become the importer of the three English brands for Italy, much loved by enthusiasts, as well as taking care of the assistance and spare parts management phases, in a process of continuous expansion of the group.