The Councilor for Culture and Heritage Recovery of the Murcia City Council, Jesús Pacheco, visited this Tuesday the Romea Theater where an armchair of box 10 of the stalls was remodeled that is never occupied to prevent it from being fulfilled the legend that predicts that the theater will catch fire when it is all full capacitymunicipal sources reported in a statement.

That seat, which now looks lined with black velvet To make it stand out from the rest of the maroon-colored armchairs, “it is always left symbolically free and never goes on sale so as not to give rise to that third fire,” explained Jesús Pacheco.

In this way, the so-called legend of the friar is prevented from being fulfilled. Mid-nineteenth century, Murcia demanded a theater like the ones that were becoming fashionable at that time, that is, to the Italian or half horseshoe. The City Council benefited from the laws that Mendizábal promoted for the use of land and spaces that the church had unused, and give them a specific destination. In what was then called Plaza del Esparto, on whose side was the church of Santo Domingo and the corresponding monastic congregation, there were enough meters to make a theater so they took land to build what would be the Infantes Theater.

The legend



The legend of the friar tells that a Dominican cursed the construction of the theater, angry for having taken away a good part of their heritage. The monk predicted that the building would burn on three occasions, and that the last one would be the final one, since that day the theater should be completely full. The legend goes on to say that the ticket offices have the order not to sell at least one ticket of the existing 777.

The first fire happened on February 8, 1877, when the Theater was already called Romea, without victims. After three years of rehabilitation it reopened. The second fire was at six in the afternoon on December 10, 1899. On this occasion, a 17-year-old boy did die.