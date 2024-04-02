Actress Hunter Schafer (New Jersey, 25 years old) has stated in an interview published in the magazine GQ that she and Rosalía (Sant Cugat del Vallès, 31 years old) They had a romantic relationship that lasted five months. “I have very nice friendships with people with whom I had a romantic relationship,” Rosalía “is part of the family, no matter what happens,” she begins by explaining. The actress wanted to put an end to a rumor that had accompanied her since photographs of the two of them walking around Los Angeles and buying furniture were published. “There has been a lot of speculation for a long time,” Hunter concedes. “One part of us wants to end all that, and another part says: 'But why, it's nobody's business!'” But in the end “it's something I'm happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she says in the interview which has been granted to the American journalist Emma Carmichael.

Rumors of a relationship between the two intensified even more following the publication of the single Yours by Rosalía, a song that many fans of the singer claim is dedicated to Schafer. “Only tonight I am yours, yours. Only tonight you are mine, mine. You want to see me naked, uh a. Me to you below my navel yeah”, reads one of the stanzas in which the Catalan artist refers to a love story with a woman. Both would have had a romance, before Rosalía met the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Hunter Schafer rose to fame after playing trans teenager Jules in the HBO series Euphoria. In addition to his film career (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes She has worked as a model for many luxury fashion brands such as Dior, Miu Miu, Rick Owens. She has also starred in advertising campaigns for Prada and has been the face of the fragrance Angel of Mugler.

Schafer was discovered in her final years of high school, when she participated in a Marc Jacobs digital campaign carried out through a casting in social networks. At 18 she moved to New York. Within a year she had walked for almost all the major brands. “It was all very fast, one day I was doing a photo shoot and the next I was walking the runway, I had to learn how everything worked in an accelerated way,” she explained in an interview with S Fashion. Just when she was thinking of enrolling in Saint Martins school to become a designer, her agency convinced her to try her luck in an audition for a series in which they were looking for trans actresses: “I didn't even know she was Euphoria. I had never considered being an actress either,” she said.

The actress is recognized for her commitment to the rights of the LGTBI community. In the year 2021. time included her in his list of “100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.” Furthermore, recently, on February 26, she was arrested in New York along with 32 other protesters at a protest in defense of the Palestinian people. In this protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (Jewish Voices for Peace), participants held up a banner with a message to the US government: “Stop sending weapons for genocide.”