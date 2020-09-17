India’s only female comedian Bharti Singh has been entertaining audiences for many years. In 2017, Bharti got married to actor, comedian, writer Harsh Limbachiyaa. At the same time, these two actors of the small screen have become a favorite pair of viewers. Fans like Bharti and Harsh’s sweet tip.

In such a situation, a picture of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia is becoming quite viral on social media. Bharti Singh has recently shared her and Harsh’s photos with her official Instagram account, which her fans are also very fond of and are constantly giving their feedback on this picture. In this picture that is going viral, both Bharti and Harsh are seen in a white color outfit. Sharing this picture, Bharti wrote in the caption- ‘Some lovely picture, love you Mr. Limbachia.’

Let us tell you that the fans are giving a lot of love on social media to this beautiful picture of Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh. This picture has received more than 1 lakh likes in no time. At the same time, both are hosting the dance reality show of Sony channel together. In this show, Harsh and Bharti have won their hearts with their comedy.