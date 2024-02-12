In an event that combined sport and spectacle in an unforgettable way, the 2024 Super Bowl gave away moments that will remain engraved in the public's memory. Among them, the presence of Taylor Swift stood out, who not only came to support Travis Kelce and her team, Kansas City, in the final of the American football championship, but also starred in a romantic moment that captured everyone's attention. .

Kansas City's victory over the San Francisco 49iers was one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, but a romantic event was the one that captured the attention of the audience present. The pop star and the team's star player shared a gesture of love and everything was captured on video.

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl final

With a tight schedule and after a long trip, Taylor Swift made a stellar appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce and his team. Her presence among the public did not go unnoticed, which demonstrates the strong bond that unites her to the player.

The singer was in a private box along with other famous artists, such as Ice Spice and Lana del Rey. The 'Karma' singer showed off in a black suit and was captured on several occasions by NFL cameras.

What was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic kiss like?

At the end of the game, with victory already assured for Kansas City, all eyes were on the field, as they awaited the reaction of their stars. It was then that Taylor Swift went down to the stands along with Travis Kelce's mother to wait for him and celebrate her victory with him.

Later, after meeting, the couple shared a hug and a romantic kiss that was broadcast by all the media in front of millions of viewers, who were watching the Super Bowl. On social networks, the moment was considered “historic.”

“This will go down in history”, “Taylor Swift did it, she took over the Super Bowl”, “Taylor Swift and Travis kissed in front of everyone without a care in the world”, “God, how he kisses and hugs Taylor, and how he takes the time to greet her, the least that a man who dates Taylor Swift have to do,” were some of the comments.

Who is Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's current boyfriend?

Travis Kelce is a prominent professional American football player, known for his position as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team. He has gained recognition for his ability on the field, contributing significantly to his team's success, including several titles and Super Bowl appearances.

In addition to his sports career, Kelce has captured the public's attention for his personal life, especially his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, which has placed them in the spotlight of the entertainment media.

Travis Kelce is a well-known American football player. Photo: diffusion

