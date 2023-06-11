“Tick tock tick tock, Paulita is back!” (Paulita is back), wrote a mysterious Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) on June 10. A message that advanced the imminent return of the tennis player to the courts. Then, it was she herself who confirmed that the injury that caused Roland to be lost, a stress fracture in the spine, is progressing so well that she could be back in just three weeks, on the grass of Wimbledon.

And it is that, as we have been able to learn this weekend, the Greek had first-hand information since both have made their relationship known by publishing a series of photographs from their trip to Dubai. The images leave no doubt. The two athletes have taken a few days off and they seem accomplices, fun and, above all, very affectionate, sharing hugs and kisses.

Already during the French tournament there were many rumors about this possible romance and eyes were on the courts, but also among the public to see if there were gestures and looks between them. A love that they themselves have finally confirmed.

At the beginning of spring, the breakup of the 25-year-old athlete with the model of Cuban origin, Juan Betancourt (32), came to light. A break that, although it was a surprise for many, seemed to have been ruminating for a long time, since they had not been seen together for months. They were together for two years, from the beginning of 2021. He came out of a relationship with the actress Andrea Duro, while she was related to the presenter David Broncano, with whom he has a good friendship. In this case, they also confirmed their courtship with the photographs of a romantic getaway to New York.

Good vibes



After knowing the end of this love, Badosa’s passage through the program that Broncano leads, ‘La resistencia’, and the presenter’s visit to a tennis match made with good vibes the lucubrations of a possible reunion between the two. However, in the end, the one who occupies the heart of the tennis player is her professional partner who is also accompanying her in her recovery from her injury.

And it is that the good news accumulates, since, as he has announced to his followers, he is “little by little improving.” “No more braces and starting to do some exercises in the pool, as you could see”, a message that is a clear nod to the video posted by Tsitsipas, in which the two are seen exercising in the water and having a great time while they train