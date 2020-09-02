Tsar Nicholas II and his wife, Alejandra Fiódorovna, surrounded by their children Maria, Tatiana, Olga, Anastasia (from left to right) and Alekséi (below), in 1913. Getty

“The shooting ended the life of Nikolai Romanov. He is gone and no matter how much the abbots pray for his health, he will not be resurrected ”. A lapidary account in the form of an editorial in the newspaper Pravda (The truth) announced on July 19, 1918 the execution of the tsar by the Bolsheviks. “Nicholas II was essentially a miserable figure”, the baroque text remarks, “a symbol of a beastly regime of blood and violence against the people, a regime of whip, stick, gallows, torture, refined debauchery, religious verbiage, military adventures and hypocritical peace ”, who wore a crown“ stained with workers’ blood ”. The article, featured in the 149th issue of the newspaper founded by Vladimir Lenin and which was the official publication of the Communist Party of the USSR, did not dedicate a single line to the rest of the members of the Romanov family, also shot that morning in the tumultuous summer of 1918 A short pamphlet distributed in some cities and presumably edited according to the instructions of the authorities mentioned somewhat later that the tsarina, Alejandra Fiódorovna, and Tsarévich Alekséi had been transferred to a safe place. It was fake.

Nikolai Aleksándrovich Románov was executed at dawn on July 17, 1918 in Yekaterinburg. The last tsar of Russia, 50 years old, who had abdicated in 1917 and remained in the custody of the Bolsheviks; his wife, Tsarina Alejandra (46); Grand Duchesses Olga (22), Tatiana (21), Maria (19) and Anastasia (17) and Tsarévich Alekséi (13) were also assassinated in the house of the engineer Nikolai Ipatiev, where they had been confined for weeks; and with them the family doctor, the cook, a valet and a maid. There, in the basement of the yellow house erected on a promontory with a key view of the city of the Urals, the Bolshevik Yakov Yurovsky read them the death sentence and immediately afterwards a squad opened fire.

It was a carnage, explains the historian Sergei Sokolov on the steps of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, built today where Ipatiev’s house was. The basement was small, the victims crowded on top of each other. The grand duchesses had their jewels sewn onto the corset, so that they could be safely worn when rescued by the former tsarist army (called the White Movement after the October Revolution) and diamonds and precious stones partly protected them from bullets. They were finished off with bayonets.

The Bolshevik squad then transported the bodies to the Ganina Yama mine, some 10 miles from Yekaterinburg. However, it did not turn out to be deep enough. So the next night, they went back for the corpses and looked for another location. At one point on the road, the truck broke down and the Bolshevik squad ended up loading the bodies and burying them at two different points in a Ural forest. It has never been possible to determine with documentary evidence, according to Sokolov, if the decision to execute the Romanovs was made by Lenin and the Moscow authorities or if it was taken in the local Soviet, before the advance of the White Army.

Today, more than a century after that ominous summer night, the saga of mysteries, murders and myths lives on. The Orthodox Church, with a huge influence in Russia, does not recognize that the remains found many years later are of the Romanov family. And the case is still open. The investigations into the mortal remains of Nicholas II and his family already occupy thirty volumes in an official investigation, to which a chapter was added a few weeks ago when the Russian committee in charge determined, after carrying out new DNA analyzes, that the Evidence found in 2007 in a second point in that forest belongs to Tsarévich Alekséi and Grand Duchess Maria. The certainty that they are, requires a note from the investigation committee, is 99.9%. The Orthodox hierarchy remains immovable. With the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, they opened their own investigation years ago.

Just a couple of steel crosses, several wreaths and a small plaque indicate that, in the middle of the grass, a few steps down a neglected dirt road called the Old Kaptikovskaya Highway, the Russian imperial family was buried for years. The place where the Bolsheviks finally dumped their bodies in two pits, a few meters away from each other, is deserted. It hardly receives visitors. However, a few kilometers away, in the Ganina Yama mine, where for many years his ashes were thought to have been scattered, a religious complex with several churches, a monastery and memorials has been erected in honor of the murdered imperial family that receives thousands of visitors every year. It is here that the Romanovs ascended to the heights, considers Alekséi Arsenov, one of the spokesmen of the monastery of the Bearers of the Holy Passion, in front of the old mine, in which now huge black and white portraits of the tsars and their children.

The case has been controversial for decades. In 1979, a Soviet geologist and playwright had access to the old diary of Yakov Yurovsky, the head of the Bolshevik squad that executed the family and, following his instructions, found the first of the graves. “They were so scared that they ended up returning two of the skulls where they had been found and they also deposited a carved wooden cross. They were terrified of reprisals, ”explains Nikolai Neuimin, head of the department of History of the Romanov Dynasty at the Ural Museum of Archeology.

In those years, the execution of the Romanov family was a huge taboo, explains Sokolov, associate professor in the history department of the Ural Federal University. “For years, the Bolshevik squad boasted of their feat. The Ipatiev house, where the family was executed, came to be taken as a kind of museum and that place was an almost obligatory stage for schools and party people visiting Yekaterinburg during the 1920s. Later, in the thirties, there was silence and the issue of the murder of the Romanovs together with their servants, members of the people, became extremely delicate, ”says the professor.

Finally, in 1991, during the time of the perestroika and the opening of the USSR, a team of specialists from Yekaterinburg received permission to investigate the case and found and unearthed the first of the two graves near the old sand road of the Urals. In that team was Neuimin, who shows other objects found in the graves: a piece of clothing, a cord … They only located the first of the two graves: the remains of nine people, which were analyzed in Russia and other countries, even with help from NASA.

But evidence was lacking regarding two of those executed. And that fed the myths and legends that had been planning for decades that one of the tsar’s daughters, perhaps with the Tsarévich, had escaped, explains Neuimin. In 2007, the second grave was found with the remains that, again, have been confirmed by the Russian investigation committee.

Plausible explanation

The vast majority of experts in the case note that investigators have gathered a large amount of evidence and a plausible explanation for what happened to the family. For the Orthodox church, it is not enough. “The investigation is not yet finished,” remarks the archpriest of the Church of Blood, Maxim Menyailo. “When the investigators present all their inquiries and deliver the material to the church, the patriarch will review it and decide. The church almost never is guided by expert opinions but wants to see a spiritual sign, which sometimes appears when it canonizes the saints. That omen is what people always lack. Purely scientific results will never be enough, “adds the priest in one of the rooms of the Romanov museum, next to the Church on Spilled Blood, where dozens of icons of the tsarist family are exhibited. One of them has even traveled into space with one of the Russian cosmonauts, as Tatiana Romanyuk, director of the Yekaterinburg Royal Family Museum, explains.

Two decades ago, Nicholas II, his family and the doctor who was murdered alongside them were canonized for their “humility, patience and meekness” during their imprisonment and execution. They are “bearers of the passion,” a formula that identifies believers who, like Christ, endured suffering and death at the hands of political enemies. Except for Alexey and Maria, they are buried in Saint Petersburg.

The few remaining descendants of the Russian royal family have also been wary of the case, reopened time and again. Duchess Maria, current head of the imperial house, will not make any decision regarding the recognition of the remains of the Tsarévich and Grand Duchess Maria while the Orthodox Church does not rule on the matter, says Alexandr Zakátov, representative of the Romanov imperial house.

“Any genetic analysis gives a probability of 99.999999%, but it is not 100%. And the church can only recognize it when there is not the slightest hint of doubt. Theologically, with that probability there is always a possibility and a danger ”, highlights Archpriest Maxim Menyailo. “The main question is not about the recognition of the remains but about whether society has understood what happened when the tsar’s family was assassinated, how a usurping revolutionary regime committed a heinous crime.”