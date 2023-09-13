The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported the discovery of parts of a UAV on its territory

The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on its territory, transmits Adevarul publication.

A possible crashed drone was found in the area of ​​the cities of Nuferul and Victoria, in Tulcea. The fragments from the drone scattered over an area of ​​several tens of meters.

On September 6, parts of a drone were also discovered in Romania near the border with Ukraine. According to Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tylvara, several parts of the drone were found near the village of Plauru in Tulcea County.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Romania has no evidence that the wreckage of the drone discovered on the territory of the country belongs to Russia. “The Romanian representatives themselves still have no clear or objective picture regarding what happened. No one can understand what they are trying to say,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.