Although it is very unusual, the reality is that some of the more incredible monuments that can be visited today on the entire planet They are not in their original location. There are several familiar cases worldwide, such as Abu Simbel in Egypt or the one of Artuklu Hamam in Turkey, although it is not necessary to travel to the Anatolia or East Peninsula or to visit a relocated enclave, since in Spain there is also one … specifically in the Lugo heart.

The main attraction of Architectural heritage of Portomarín, A Lucense town of less than 1,300 inhabitants, is the beautiful (and curious) Church of San Nicolás, that at one time she was also dedicated to San Juan. In addition to its peculiar structure, the history of this temple is also extraordinary, since despite carrying almost a millennium standing, It only has a few decades in the town. The reason? That the place where it was erected was not in the urban center, but to about 20 kilometers his.

An twelfth century jewel that almost submerged

Detail of the Church Gate of San Nicolás in Portomarín, Lugo (Galicia) Wikimedia Commons

As you can read on the council’s own website, originally the Church of San Nicolás was not even in the place where it is currently and He was not even dedicated to the Holy Saint, since when it was built between the end of the 12th and early thirteenth century it venerated San Juan. Erected according to the canons of the Romanesque, although in its latest time, went through various hands, as the Hospital Order of San Juan or Santiago’s, and its form already attracts attention.

The Church consists of A single ship with an apse and three covers full of religious theme decorations. Its original location was in the primitive town of Portomarín, which disappeared in the 60s of the last century due to the Construction of the current Belesar reservoir. The town was ‘transferred’ to where they are today, and among the buildings that are dismantled to rebuild them Subsequently, this magnificent temple was.

Church of San Nicolás in Portomarín, Lugo (Galicia) Ribeira Sacra Tourism

The Church of San Nicolás was declared Good of cultural interest in 1931, three decades before its transfer to Alto del Monte de Cristo, changing the shore of the Miño for the epicenter of the people of ‘recent creation’. In addition, its curious aspect of Temple-Fortualness Leave all pilgrims of the Camino de Santiago Francés, And it is that Portomarín is one of the locations nestled in that Jacobean itinerary.





How to get to Portomarín

The people of Portomarín are found less than half an hour by road of the Lugo City, So it is perfect to make an excursion. From the city, you just have to face the LU-612 to get to the town and enjoy the incredible church of San Nicolás.

