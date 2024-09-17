Amidst the concerns about inflation, unemployment, foreign investment or interest rates, there is love. Or rather, the romance industry, as it is called by the professionals of this market, who in Colombia see a more optimistic future every year. “Before the pandemic we organized no more than 40 weddings a year, and now we do more than 80,” says Karol Jiménez, a Barranquilla native who, together with Juana Caicedo from Cali, set up Eventique 10 years ago, an events company that specializes in weddings. “Fifteen years ago I had to almost create the market in Cali. Weddings were done only with the help of the aunt and the mother, and now there are none without the help of the aunt and the mother.” wedding planner“, says Caicedo.

Although they usually go unnoticed at their events, these days they have gained unusual fame. Eventique planned one of the most viral weddings in Colombia, described by some local media as the Royal Wedding. It is public because the couple decided to share their day on social media, and because of who they got married: Gabriela Tafur, former beauty queen, and Esteban Santos, the youngest son of former president Juan Manuel Santos. At the event were political leaders such as the Minister of the Interior, Juan Fernando Cristo; cultural personalities, such as the group Herencia Timbiquí, the Cali Symphony Orchestra and the singer Greeicy Rendón; and social media personalities, such as the influencer Juanda. “If I’m drunk, I go to the president. [Santos] and I ask for a house,” said the latter before the toast. The venue for the event was the mansion of a hacienda, that of the Manuelita sugar mill and where the writer Jorge Isaacs wrote the iconic novel Maria in the 19th century.

Caicedo and Jiménez, who spent 11 months planning the wedding, see events of this type as an increasingly powerful engine of the Colombian economy: they talk on the phone about those who did not appear in the photos, such as the 30 plant employees for production, the 60 waiters, the 18 cooks, the dozens of women who hand-knitted some 180 flowers for the roof under which the guests danced, the employees who set up the stage and the tents, the bouquets, those who sold the plane tickets or those who provide security. Adding all this up, on average, each guest ends up costing between 1,200,000 pesos and 1,800,000 pesos (between 280 and 430 dollars). At the Tafur-Santos wedding there were 528 guests, which would imply an injection of at least 148,000 dollars into the local economy for a single event. Caicedo and Jiménez cannot reveal the number of this or other weddings. They do, however, promote events in the Valle del Cauca, a less common and less expensive destination than Cartagena for luxury weddings.

“We have done weddings for very rich people, in one we had 500 bodyguards. There you have to organize the logistics for the party and other logistics for the bodyguards that night as well,” says Jiménez.

While divorce is on the rise in Colombia, weddings are also on the rise. According to official figures, in 2021, 140,244 marriages were registered in Colombia, in 2022 that number rose to 151,210, and in 2023 it fell to 91,199, but the figure is still higher than before the pandemic. Caicedo and Jiménez give two possible reasons to understand this peak, which is not only about marriages but about the expense of organizing them, which requires having wedding plannersThe first is that in 2020 and 2021, when the coronavirus required keeping their distance, they piled up pending celebrations for the following years. The second is that some cultural rules have changed: if traditionally the party was paid for by the bride’s family, now both sides have increased the budget available for a big party. “The whole family has now taken over the party. Everyone has an opinion, everyone gets involved, everyone asks questions,” says Caicedo.

“What we understood is that the pandemic stopped meetings and made many people get divorced, but it was less noticeable that new relationships were formed and consolidated,” says María Oriani, the Meetings Industry Manager at ProColombia, the agency in charge of promoting exports in the country. Oriani has been a key person since 2016 in raising the international profile of Colombia as a destination to celebrate weddings: according to a survey that the entity published at the beginning of the year, around 70% of foreigners who travel to Colombia to get married come from the United States. According to Oriani, that number has been increasing since the pandemic. “For us, the Mexican market was a reference, because they had two pandemics in recent years, H1N1 and the coronavirus, and in both cases they saw that the romance industry was an economic salvation when there were low peaks of contagion,” she says. “It is not that romance is born in the pandemic, but an opportunity is born for the country,” she adds.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

The romance industry that has grown is not just about the wedding day, he adds. Now there is an event for the day of the proposal, or parties before the big party, or the honeymoon, or the first anniversary. “Many industries revolve around a single event, and that has already brought foreign investment, has already strengthened tourism and has already strengthened the country’s brand as an international destination,” he adds.

Oriani talks about a major milestone of the year for Colombia, an international conference in Cartagena attended by around 150 experts from the romance industry from different parts of the world, to learn about and evaluate the offer of suppliers and how to organize weddings in the country. They came to the walled city of the Caribbean, but also learned about the offer in other cities such as Cali, Santa Marta, or Armenia. The conference of the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP) went unnoticed in the local media, but it was key to continue promoting the Colombian market.

“Colombia is in a different moment, the industry is more prepared, they now know how to organize Jewish weddings, Indian weddings. Suppliers are better certified and feel more capable than ever,” says Surisadai Mendicuti, commercial director of IADWP. “Four years ago Colombia was not at this point, it was not easy to find suppliers who spoke English, and now I have seen this,” she adds. Mendicuti is Mexican, she comes from the largest market in Latin America for destination weddings, especially along the Riviera Maya. Although Colombia is still far from the Mexican love market, more and more North Americans are asking how much a wedding costs in Cartagena, Cali, or in that hacienda where many years ago the iconic Colombian love story, one without marriage, between Efraín and María was written.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.