On the occasion of Holy Week, the Roman Theater of Cartagena It extends its visiting hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and offers several safe activities for the whole family. Thus, it will open its doors from Tuesday to Holy Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., reported municipal sources in a statement.

In addition, the Museum of the Roman Theater has programmed various activities with ‘Cartagena Puerto de Culturas’ for these dates. Those interested in obtaining information can call the telephone numbers 960 50 48 52 and 968 50 00 93. In addition, the pass to the activity can be purchased online through the website www.cartagenapuertodeculturas.com.

From the theater to the Domus del Pórtico



The route will start at the Museum of the Roman Theater with a visit to the temporary exhibition dedicated to the portico and will continue through the Museum rooms until reaching the Theater. On leaving the monument, you will continue towards one of the most typical corners of the old Fishermen’s Quarter, the Callejón de la Soledad, to reach the remains of the portico preserved in the Domus del Pórtico. This activity will take place on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. and on March 31 and April 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Roman and Mediterranean Cartagena



It is a guided tour that will begin at the Museum of the Roman Theater, where the power of Rome in Carthage Nova, to continue through the Barrio del Foro, the Spanish Pompeii, where the Baths are located, majestic buildings with paintings and sacred places, such as the sanctuary of Isis and Serapis. The route ends with a boat trip through the bay where Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians and Romans sailed. The activity will take place on March 31 and April 1 at 11:30.

Come to the theater. Roman I am



Participants will be able to know through a dynamic visit what the theatrical building and its Greek precedent, the origin of the theater and the theatrical performances in the Fiestas in honor of Dionysus. With various riddles and games they will reach the Roman Theater, where a comedy and a musical dithyramb will be staged. It will be on March 30 and 31, at 5.30 p.m., and on Saturdays in March and April at 11.30.

Teo Jones and the mystery of the Roman stones



A fun adventure where, through mysterious symbols, the little ones will discover the Roman civilization and the city of Carthago Nova. The tour includes the Roman Theater and the Roman Forum Quarter. Is scheduled for April 1 and 2 at 5:00 p.m. and April 4 at 12:00 p.m. Departure from the Museum of the Roman Theater.

Augustus’s trip to Carthago Nova



A Theatrical route in which Augustus will explain how he transformed a brick city into a marble one. Thus, the participants will live an experience with the first emperor who ordered the construction of the magnificent Theater related to his political propaganda. They will discover the importance of the Baths and sacred rites and religions coming from all the ports of the Mediterranean, in the temples of the Forum, place of power of Rome in Carthago Nova. On April 2, at 11:30.

Cartagena: Gods, Kings and Romans



It is a journey into the past whose heritage has survived to this day. We will visit the Castle of the Conception, ordered to be built by Alfonso X, the Wise, at the highest point of the city overlooking the bay, where the Roman city with its hills and its gods will be located, to continue on a descending route towards the Church of Santa María, of the thirteenth century. It will end at the Roman Theater, an icon of the city. Saturdays in March and April 3, at 11.30 am. Departure from the Panoramic Elevator.

Casthago Nova: From the theater to the hot springs



A guided route where the two public buildings, dedicated to leisure and pleasure and that served as a political and social instrument to understand the role of political propaganda that the Roman Theater had and the commercial function of the luxurious Termas del Puerto that are located in the Barrio del Foro Romano, next to the Sanctuary of Isis and the Atrium Building. On Sundays in March and April 4 at 11:30 a.m., departing from the Roman Theater Museum.