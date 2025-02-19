Located in the middle of the Ambroz Valley We find a picturesque village that surprises and gives us unique experiences. Known as one of the ‘magical towns’ of the Valley, Montemayor baths It is located north of the province of Cáceres, near the border with Salamanca. This place is one of the perfect destinations to enjoy a weekend getaway, since in addition to its dream landscapes, it is known for its hot springs and its spa.

Waters venerated by the ancient Romans

We are not the first to assess the famous Bathroom Termas of Montemayor, but already in the era of the old Roman Empire its citizens appreciated the healing properties of their waters and built bathrooms in this place. One of the mandatory visits is the Roman Termas Museumwhere it is still possible to know some of the pieces used during that time for the bathrooms.

The trace of his Roman past is also visible in the streets of the town, since it is located within the Vía de la Plataan old road that was responsible for connecting the north with the south of the Peninsula.

| Source: Montemayor spa

With medicinal properties

Today, it is still possible to enjoy and appreciate the mineromedicinal properties of Baños de Montemayor, as the town has a modern spa. One of the most recognizable characteristics of its waters and for what they really value them is for its Skin benefits, for bones and for the respiratory systemall thanks to the presence of sulfur, calcium and magnesium. In addition, something that also attracts attention is its temperature, which reaches 43 degrees.

As can be seen on the spa website, this has two Roman pools, thermoludic circuits, specific areas to be able to perform hydrotherapy treatments, as well as Jacuzzi areas where to enjoy a relaxing moment.

| Source: Montemayor spa