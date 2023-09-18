Monday, September 18, 2023, 00:18



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The third day of festivities took place yesterday, Sunday, at half throttle during the day in the center and at full speed, as usual, in the camp. Only the morning event, the Dies Lustricus, managed to gather a good number of people in the Town Hall Square at noon, although the vast majority of them were curious tourists arriving on the ‘Aidastella’ and ‘Carnival Pride’ cruises, eager to see something of the parties they had told him about on board. The fatigue of a Saturday night spent until the early hours of the morning in the Benipila barracks left its mark on many of the revelers, who preferred to rest during the day, to continue with the fun at night. Many of them enjoyed the ‘We are from here’ concert, in which local emerging artists performed.

During the day, something else was noticed in the camp, where there were internal events, such as the NGO ‘Sanitation for Children Affected by Chernobyl (Sanac)’ organized a solidarity cauldron for the benefit of Ukrainian children affected by Chernobyl.

One of the moments of the act of the Destruction of Sagunto, held on the stage installed in the port. |The music group Elure, during their performance at the festive camp, in front of their audience. | Members of the collective Sanitation of Children Affected by Chernobyl (Sanac) prepare a solidarity cauldron.



Pablo Sánchez/ AGM





Shortly before, at 12:30 p.m., in front of the Town Hall, the children’s ceremony of the Roman Senate and the Dies Lustricus took place, where several babies were baptized by the Roman rite. It was a joyful and festive event where the performance of some dancers added the touch of art. In this case, a group of festivalgoers embody the Roman gods Apollo, Juno and Janus, with dancers dancing to the music. The day continued in the afternoon on the port scene with the act of the destruction of Sagunto. It is another of the essential acts of the Carthaginian and Roman festivals, since it represents the taking and destruction of the city at the hands of the Carthaginian soldiers, which is the casus belli of the Second Punic War.