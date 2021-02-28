The singer Lady Gaga has already arrived in Rome to start filming Gucci, the next Ridley Scott film in which she will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the “black widow” of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the mythical fashion house that she herself ordered assassinated in 1995.

This will be the second starring role on the big screen for the singer, after her debut in the hit. A Star is born, which he shot with Bradley Cooper and for which he won the Oscar for best original song and was nominated in the category of best actress. Gaga has been seen on the streets of the capital, specifically on the popular Via Veneto and its surroundings with a leopard dress, sunglasses, a black mask and brown and not blonde hair, according to local media.

The singer will spend at least the next month in Italy to record the film between Rome, Florence, Milan and Lake Como, an emblem of luxury in the transalpine country and a refuge for the Gucci. According to the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero, Gaga has not wanted to reside in a hotel in the capital because she fears the coronavirus and has chosen to rent a luxurious penthouse between the Imperial Forums and the picturesque Monti neighborhood, two steps from the Colosseum, in the historic center of the city. You can go sightseeing in the spare time that the filming allows you and participate in the classic Roman aperitifs, which have been adapted to anticovid restrictions, since bars and restaurants must close at 6 p.m. and tables cannot be occupied for more than four people. And unless you have a justified reason, you will not be able to leave after ten o’clock at night, due to the curfew that applies throughout the country.

The singer, who was born in New York and has Italian origins, as her surnames prove, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, will share the recording process with figures such as Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons, among others.

Gaga will be under the orders of Ridley Scott to play Patrizia Reggiani, convicted of ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who was shot four times at close range and from behind by a hitman at the door of his Milan home in 1995 The identity of the principal of the murder was discovered two years later. By then, Reggiani, who called herself Lady Gucci, was already one of the most eccentric and followed characters in the social chronicle in Italy. She was sentenced in 1998 to 26 years in prison, although she was finally released in 2013. It is one of the most gruesome events in the fashion industry.

In a recent documentary about her story that could inspire Gaga, Reggiani herself recounts details of the crime. “I would go around and ask everyone, even the butcher, ‘Is there anyone who has the courage to murder my husband?’ And he also explains that he was so well in the San Vittore prison in Milan, which he referred to as “Victor’s residence” that he did not want to leave when he was offered parole, claiming that he had never worked, neither did he intend to and that he preferred life in prison, taking care of his plants and of a ferret that got himself as a pet behind bars. “He had a special treatment,” he acknowledged.

The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, takes Scott back to Rome after All the money in the world (All the money in the world, 2017). This film is also based on the true story of the kidnapping of the teenager John Paul Getty III, grandson of the oil magnate John Paul Getty, who at that time had one of the greatest fortunes in the world.

From Rome, Lady Gaga has experienced the disappearance of her two dogs, launched the reward for whoever gave a news about them and celebrated their recovery.