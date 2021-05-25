The Roman Amphitheater of Cartagena will feature, at the beginning of 2023, with a first route that can be visited as a result of the investment of one million euros. Tourists will be able to admire a quarter of this 2,000-year-old monument, which includes six or eight vaulted rooms that supported the stands, and which were buried under the bullring built in the 19th century. They will also enter the arena area, where the shows took place and which was below the arena of the ring. The project presented this Tuesday by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and the architect Andrés Cánovas, has 1.4 million euros and is already underway. Next it is planned to get two million more to uncover and museum another quarter of the monument.

«With the Roman Forum Molinete Museum and the Roman Theater Museum, the Amphitheater will consolidate us as a first class tourist destination«, Explained Castejón, He reported that the phase currently underway, with 400,000 euros, consists of consolidating the double wall of the old bullring. Then a million more will be invested.

The first thing, according to Cánovas, will be the «dismantling» of two sections of the square. One of them is at the southern end, next to the Autopsy Pavilion and on the slope with Gisbert street. Its existence is incompatible with the excavation of the vaulted rooms of the amphitheater that will be part of the area that can be visited, he explained. Likewise, the simple wall that overlooks the old Chiqueros alley and is adjacent to the Research Laboratory Building (ELDI) of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena will be eliminated.

The next thing will be to excavate through the tour of the service stations of the monument’s bleachers., to the old main entrance of the south sector of the amphitheater, which was already uncovered.

Thus, it will be possible to enable a route that will begin in the Autopsy Pavilion, will allow us to go down to the moat that currently exists between Doctor Fleming Street and the old Marina Hospital. The visitor will pass under this street and the double wall of the bullring, to enter a gallery of about 40 meters, in which the walls amalgamated with andesite are interspersed with later brick walls and an area in which in Post-Roman times there was an area of ​​tombs.

The route will allow you to go to the other side to the sand area of ​​the Amphitheater and cross it several meters below the current level of the ground. Hence the need to excavate an entire sector that currently remains underground.

Seven or eight months of processing and as many of work



To begin the works, the project must be supervised by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Autonomous Community, and the Ministry of Culture, later. In the City Council they count on that this could be done in autumn. Then the work will go out to competition, so that it begins in early 2022 and is finished by the end of the year. If everything goes well, the first visitors will be able to get their ticket in late 2022 or early 2023 to make the first route.

In later phases, it is planned that the double ring of the bullring will become part of the route, completing the Autopsy Pavilion as an interpretation center and museum of the amphitheater. The works carried out have already consolidated around 50 meters of its circumference.

Continuing the project after 2023 will no longer correspond to this corporation. But both the current mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, who will take over in a month, want to get the two million euros that will allow them to continue with him from then on. “The objective will be to have between 45% and 50% uncovered with this new investment,” explained Castejón.