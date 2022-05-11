Pink bow in the family for the third time. Luca Angeletti is dad again. The Roman actor, in fact, welcomed Stella, his third child, immediately welcomed with warmth and affection by the first two daughters, who are over the moon for the news. Obviously Luca Angeletti wanted to share the joy of this moment with his fans on social media.

Photo source from Instagram by Luca Angeletti

The 48-year-old Roman actor on Instagram announced that he has become a dad again. In fact, on Tuesday 10 May Stella, the third daughter of the former correspondent of Le Iene, was born. The whole family is very happy for this new member of the family unit which already boasts two girls.

In a first shot in which Luca Angeletti shows mother Ylenia with Stella in her arms and the actor who embraces them in the delivery room, the former envoy of Le Iene welcomes the little girl:

Welcome Stella. Thanks for the light you carry with you. Best wishes to you mom Yle, force of nature. I love you.

In other shots, the actor from “Promessa d’amore” and “Una mole al bioparco” publishes photos of Stella sleeping in her arms, while her heart beats so fast, and also photos with her other two daughters, who welcomed the newcomer with incredible enthusiasm.

Close encounters with the third born.

Aiming the title of a Steven Spielberg film, here’s the shot in which the two older sisters welcome their newborn baby sister for the first time.

Photo source from Instagram by Luca Angeletti

Born in 1974, Luca Angeletti is a famous Italian actor who cares a lot about his privacy. Married to Ylenia, he has two beautiful girls, to which Stella is added today.

Photo source from Instagram by Luca Angeletti

Happy birthday to his wonderful family!