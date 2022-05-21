Rolls-Royces from the Black Badge series already account for 27 percent of the brand’s total sales, even though the idea is still in its infancy. In 2016, the Wraith and the previous generation Ghost were the first models to receive a Black Badge variant, followed by the Dawn in 2017 and the Cullinan in 2019.

Simply put, it’s a trim level that adds more luxury, more power, improved handling and a rather dark aesthetic. But in fact the series was mainly created to appeal to the young multimillionaire.

Of course, the Spirit of Ecstasy and the proud Pantheon grille are present in all their glory, but they come in a darker chrome hue, and the 21-inch wheels are made from a carbon fiber ‘barrel’ with a forged aluminum core inside. Inside, you’ll find a new diamond-shaped carbon fiber pattern incorporating metallic fibers. Between the rear seats is the infinity symbol that characterizes the Black Badge models in aluminum.

The engine of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

The 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine “was found adequate,” according to the brand, but the power apparently not. That is why the Black Badge gets 29 extra horsepower for a nice round total of 600 hp. The torque increased by 50 Nm to a village-displacing 900 Nm. “More voluminous air springs help to reduce the body’s tendency to roll when approaching bends more assertively,” Rolls-Royce said. The point of application of the brakes has also been raised slightly and the brake pedal has a smaller stroke.

If you press the ‘Low’ button on the gear lever, you can enjoy an amplified engine sound via an all-new exhaust system. But if you expect an unabashedly crackling V12 soundtrack, we have to disappoint you: the difference is subtle. The button also releases the full 900 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm, the eight-speed ZF transmission shifts 50 percent faster and throttle response is tightened slightly.

This is not so much a full organ transplant; more of a friendly massage of the character of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. But if you put it at the start of a short runway and bury the accelerator in the carpet, like we did, it’ll take it mercilessly. It reached 217 km/h before we had to apply the brakes with some force.

The suspension adjusts itself

We then raced the sinister limo through a slalom course, where it actually started to lean less and less as we steadily increased the speed. This was, of course, because the air suspension realized that we wanted to ‘approach the bends assertively’.

If you absolutely must have the most opulent of the opulent, there’s always the Phantom. But the Ghost does the same tricks just as well, and the Black Badge is the version you want – a bit of clever marketing from Rolls-Royce to gently crumble the old-fashioned old goat image and take the Spirit of Ecstasy in a slightly more future-proof direction. to point. And now bring on that Specter.

Specifications Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge (2022)

engine

6,749 cc

V12 biturbo

600 hp @ 5,000 rpm

900 Nm @ 1,700 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.7 sec

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.8 l/100 km

359 g/km CO2, G label

Dimensions

5,546 x 2,148 x 1,571 mm (lxwxh)

3,295mm (wheelbase)

2,490 kg

83 l (gasoline)

507 l (luggage)

Prices

€462.473 (NL)

