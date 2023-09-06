Account Jimmy Fallon, the American presenter of the program The Tonight Show, from NBC, that the day he interviewed the satanic guitarist of the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, they were both waiting to go on set when Richards lit a cigarette. “You can’t smoke,” one of the security officers warned him. “I know, it’s bad for my health,” replied the musician.

Fallon has flown from New York to London to present this Wednesday the first studio album that the band has recorded in the last 18 years, Hackney Diamonds. That’s what it was called, in the slang cockney London of the sixties, to the glass scattered on the floor after breaking a car window or a shop window, with the obvious purpose of stealing. “Are you still smoking?” Fallon asked Richards. At 79 years old, and still behind the eternal sunglasses, the hooligan’s smile is undisguisable. He no longer smokes, but the three survivors, Mick Jagger (80 years old), Ronnie Wood (76 years old) and Richards, continue to carry the rebellious and contagious air of artists who refuse to throw in the towel.

The new record is number 24 since the Stones started playing together, back in 1962. “I don’t want to sound presumptuous, but we wouldn’t have put out this album if we didn’t really like it. We told ourselves that we had to record something that we liked. And we have been quite satisfied, really, without wanting to sound presumptuous”, Jagger assured the audience (press and fans of the band who have been lucky enough to have access) that packed the hackney empire. They have chosen a marvelous theater built in 1901, a symbol of the best Victorian architecture, in which legendary figures such as Charlie Chaplin and Judy Garland have performed, and which today is the jewel of a rogue and bohemian London neighborhood, populated by artists.

They barely needed time to get the disc out. They got together to pull off the tracks last December, and a couple of months later the album began preparing for release. They rescued two songs recorded in 2019, in which Charlie Watts still played drums, who died a little over two years ago. For the rest of the songs, the percussion is provided by Steve Jordan, for whom Watts himself bet a long time ago. “Since Charlie left, everything has been different. It’s clear. He was number four in the band. Of course we miss him, ”admitted Richards. “But he would have been much tougher if we hadn’t had his blessing,” referring to Jordan’s contribution.

There are two “holy grails” in the world of music, the guitarist explained to Fallon. The first, without a doubt, is to play live. But the second, very close, is to lock himself in a studio. “There’s nothing like getting together again, and exchanging ideas without anyone bothering you or interfering with your work,” he explained. “When it works, it’s a really wonderful thing. But believe me,” he warned, “sometimes it’s just the opposite of a holy grail.”

The group has not stopped accumulating new songs in recent years. They are workaholics. In fact, Ronnie Wood does not stop playing, so as not to lose form. His latest collaboration has been with the Irishman Van Morrison. “At our age, if you don’t stop moving your fingers you’re finished…in fact, you’re finished if you don’t move everything,” he blurted out with a knowing smile to the audience. Jagger, stage master, got up to shake his partner to the applause of those present.

The Stones know that they only have to raise their finger for other artists to collaborate with them. in the album Hackney Diamonds contribute his contribution Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and even the band’s previous bass, Bill Wyman. The first video of the album, angry, stars the actress Sydney Sweeney —in the front row of the theater during the presentation—, who travels a Californian avenue aboard a red convertible and dances while moving billboards with the young, mature, adult, provocative Stones follow one another. Pure Rolling style with music and a chorus that are immediately recorded in the head, and a riff unmistakable guitar.

The three ‘rolling’ pose during the presentation of ‘Hackney Diamonds’. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

Reigning on stage, the unmistakable symbol of the band, the red lips and the insolent tongue, has become a pile of broken glass. On the floor, several broken chandeliers, as if recently detached from the ceiling, scatter their broken glass tears. Jagger remembered his first press conference, in a London pub, more than 60 years ago, to present his first album. It was just him and Richards. “We gave the album to the two journalists who showed up, and we said goodbye saying ‘you’ll tell us what you think,’ he said, laughing. “There were reviews for all tastes, but the record sold well,” Jagger finished. Nothing to do with the deployment for the new album. Hours before his arrival at the theater, dozens of fans – nostalgic and young – waited under a sun, strangely inclement for London, for September, the arrival of their satanic majesties. “I saw them for the first time in 1982. Since then, I have been a fan,” explained one of those who had spent the longest hours in Hackney Town Hall Square, adjacent to the theater.

The release of the new album has been a continuous game of clues and secrets. An ad published days ago, in the local free newspaper Hackney GazetteHe was talking about a glass repair shop. The text pun included several of the band’s most famous song titles, such as Satisfaction either shattered. The telephone number to which she referred led to the recording of an answering machine, with a street accent, which advanced new clues of the surprise.

Journalists and followers of the band have come from all over the world for the presentation, which has been broadcast live on the Stones website. Just like that first press conference.

The Stones have maintained an intense touring pace so far in the 21st century. First of all, because, prodigiously, its two main stars, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards —plus the former— maintain a physical form and a fullness of their musical talent that allows them to continue packing stadiums. As soon as the pandemic ended, and despite Watts’ death, the group resumed their US tour in the fall of 2021 NoFilterand last year embarked on multiple performances across Europe with the show sixtywith which they commemorated the 60th anniversary of the birth of the band.

