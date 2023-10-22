The long-awaited market launch of Hackne and Diamonds It ended the long musical silence of almost two decades without new songs from the Rolling Stones, whose latest album is receiving critical support.

The long-lived musicians presented the album in London last month in the Hackney neighborhood, in a packed and media event in which the three members of the group participated, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woodfollowing the death of drummer Charlie Watts two years ago.

The presentation came with a surprise presentation at the New York club Racket NYC, in a performance in which Lady Gaga joined and in which they performed seven of the new songs, in addition to other incombustible hits from their legendary repertoire, reported the EFE agency.

This is the first project of the veteran formation of rock which includes Steve Jordan on drums in place of the late Watts, who despite everything participates in two songs recorded before his death.

It is also the Stones’ first work produced by Andrew Watt, a 32-year-old young man who has contributed to the success of other established artists such as Miley Cyrus and to whom notable musical “revivals” of figures such as Iggy Pop are attributed.

Hackne and Diamonds, new album by the British band. Photo: compositionLR

Hackne and Diamonds—the British band’s twenty-fourth original studio album—features a significant list of celebrity guests, including the eternal Paul MCCARTNEYElton John, ex-Stone Bill Wyman and Lady Gaga.

According to Rolling Stone magazine – “bible” of specialized music journalism –, this work “is not simply another new album” by the group, but rather a “vibrant and cohesive album and the first work by the Stones that you will want to listen to more than once.” once before leaving it.”

In a recent interview with the BBC, Keith Richards was reluctant to explain the meaning of the twelve new songs, limiting himself to pointing out that “it’s Mick who writes the lyrics.”

The first single, ‘Angry’, which could already be heard at the beginning of September and talks about how to end a relationship “well”, received excellent reviews from the local press, which called it – in the words of The Telegraph – the “best single in four decades of the group” with adjectives like “extravagant” or “challenging.”

And on two of the album’s songs you can still hear the late Watts’ recorded drums: ‘Live by the Sword’ (also with Wyman), and ‘Mess It Up’, while Paul McCartney’s bass is heard on ‘Bite Your Head Off’, where Jagger sings: “If I were a dog, I’d be howling around your house all night.”

The strong campaign has included that the emblematic logo of the group (a language) will adorn the front of the FC Barcelona shirt in their next match against Real Madrid, this October 28.

Infobae.com has wondered how the legendary British band that emerged in 1962, despite everything that happened, remains active and in top form.

“And it is very good that it is so. Anyone who has seen them live knows that on a good night it is still possible to see a spark between the band, and have, right there, in situ, glimpses of what was once the greatest rock and roll band of all time. ”, they review.

