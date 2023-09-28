It had been 54 years since the Rolling Stones had included a song this long on a studio album. From the classic You Can’t Always Get What You Want, from the album Let It Bleed, from 1969. That one lasted 7 minutes and 28 seconds. Sweet Sound Of Heaven reaches 7 minutes and 22 seconds. It is the second song that is released from the group’s new work, titled Hackney Diamonds, that It contains 12 pieces and will go on sale on October 20.

In addition to the long duration, Sweet Sound Of Heaven offers the incentive of having the collaboration of Lady Gaga on vocals and Stevie Wonder on keyboards. Unlike energy rock and roll of angry, the first single from Hackney Diamonds, This piece is a beautiful soul supplication with gospel touches about music as salvation. “I hear the sweet sounds of the sky falling to the earth. / I hear the sweetest sounds of heaven drifting down,” Jagger intones at the beginning of the song behind a bluesy piano by Stevie Wonder, who also plays the organ. Lady Gaga enters in the second minute giving a soft reply to the singer to go higher and higher until she reaches ecstasy. “Let no woman or child go hungry tonight. / Please protect us from pain and harm,” the two sing, as if they were in a church in the Bronx on a Sunday morning. The song seems to end at a given moment, but Gaga laughs and begins an improvisation of more than two minutes in which she especially shines while Jagger encourages her: “Come on, come on, come on.” Sweet Sound Of Heaven It is signed by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Along with the album version, a shorter one, five minutes long, has been released.

Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones had already collaborated, but in concert. The New York singer got on stage to respond to Mick Jagger in the turbulent Gimme Shelter. Her participation in Hackney Diamonds It was coincidental. While the Stones were recording the album, Gaga was recording vocals for a new album in an adjacent studio. She wanted to enter the Stones’ room, simply to enjoy herself. She sat in the corner, curled up and watched. When the group recorded Sweet Sound Of Heaven She let out a few “oooh, uuuuh”. Jagger noticed and said, “Let’s do it right.” And he gave him a microphone. Gaga got up from the ground, began to interact with Jagger’s voice and they recorded the song.

Nor is it the first time that the Stones have partnered with Stevie Wonder. The most notable dates back to 1972, when the British group took Wonder on tour to open their concerts. Jagger and Richards adored Wonder, in a state of supreme grace that year, in which he released two colossal albums, Music of My Mind and Talking Book. The tour was very good for Wonder because he had never played before so many thousands of people, most of them white. This tour helped him penetrate a market where he was not established.

In addition to opening the Stones’ concerts, Wonder performed songs with the group on some dates. They started with a piece of his, Uptigh (Everything’s Alright), that spliced ​​with (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction. The Stones never played their big hit in such a funk tone. The stage then became a party with the Rolling Stones and Wonder’s band practicing the rock and funk In the end, Jagger went to find Wonder at the piano and take him to the center of the stage to perform a wild dance together. You can see it in this video:

Sweet Sound Of Heaven It is the penultimate song of Hackney Diamonds, a work that ends 18 years without a new album with original songs by the British. In addition to Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, they accompany the British Paul McCartney, Elton John and Bill Wyman, the founding bassist who left the group in 1993. Some recordings of the long-missed drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021, have also been recovered for two songs.

