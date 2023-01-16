In the workshop in Mook, the two small rollers stand brotherly next to each other. The yellow copy has visibly had a busy life. The blue one next to it looks like new. The bonnet on the nose of the machine is slightly off, so that a Green Road Equipment employee can reach the electric motor via a kitchen ladder.

‘Bomag’ is written on the side of the yellow roller. It is the name of the builder of this machine. The blue one says ‘GRE T30’ at the height of the driver’s seat. GRE stands for Green Road Equipment. It’s somewhat confusing. Because in essence this is the same waltz, albeit considerably changed after a transformation. Almost the entire machine has been taken apart and then rebuilt. The main adjustment: the diesel engine has been replaced by an electric one.

Green Road Equipment is a green start-up that shares its workshop with Geba Verhuur, the company it originated from. They are located on an industrial estate on the edge of Mook, in the extreme head of North Limburg. “That’s where Gelderland begins,” points general manager Wilfred Sleijffers in front of the window of his office.

Geba has existed for forty years and was founded by his father-in-law. Sleijffers took over the business in 2004. The company rents out machines for road construction projects and personnel to operate the machines. “Geba helps out when others are struggling with a lack of capacity,” says 62-year-old Sleijffers. “If they have a lot of work to do at the same time or something needs to be finished quickly, we can provide extra equipment. Not a huge market, but a nice niche. And road builders, including the major players, know where to find us.”

Unrentable diesels

In Sleijffers’ case too, managing is looking ahead. “A heavy roller weighs about twelve tons. When it is working, it continuously emits as much on its own as a whole row of trucks. With this you can no longer enter the center of Amsterdam or other cities. When working in sensitive nature areas, they don’t want those kinds of machines either.”

With increasingly stricter rules on CO 2 , nitrogen and PFAS (substances that can be harmful to health), Sleijffers feared that his company’s eighty machines, all of which run on diesel, could no longer be rented out in the long run. That would mean the end for Geba and forty jobs.

Director Sleijffers asked the mainly German builders of his equipment whether they would build electric ones in the short term. “That was not the case, it became clear to me. That is also due to the scale on which they think.” Problems in continuing to work with diesel due to the stricter requirements are quite typical for the densely populated Netherlands, he says. It also only plays a little in Norway, Germany and Switzerland. “That is only a few percent of the total market for those machine builders. They are not going to innovate big time for that and turn current investments in existing production lines upside down.” Aiming for less polluting diesel engines is the highest achievable for machine builders for the time being, says Sleijffers. “Moreover, do not forget that in parts of the world such as Africa, Asia and South America – much more than in Europe – roads are being worked on in remote places. There is charging [van accu’s] a much bigger problem.”

Another factor, Sleijffers emphasises, is the mentality in road construction. “It’s a pretty conservative world. People are attached to their familiar way of working and are not very open to changes.”

When Sleijffers understood that the machine builders did not yet want to embark on far-reaching sustainability, he continued to look for a solution. Was it possible to convert existing machines yourself? “We completely dismantled them, brought in the right engineers and agencies, had sensors measured. The main question: what’s wrong with it power need to replace the traditional diesel engine with an electric one? With building, engineer and writing software, we succeeded.” A converted roller, he says, can work for twelve to fourteen hours on one battery. “And we supply a few extra batteries. So that the machines can continue for a few days without the opportunity to charge.”

Interest big players

Because it was all in all an uncertain adventure, Sleijffers decided to set up a separate company for the new activity. If things went wrong with Green Road Equipment, Geba would not be dragged into bankruptcy.

What helps is that the major players in road construction are also interested. “Especially the early interest of Dura Vermeer helped enormously. This was followed by Heijmans, Ballast Nedam and KWS. They also wanted to switch to emission-free rollers, bitumen spray trucks and asphalt spreading machines [apparaten om wegdek aan te brengen]. We can convert the machines and spray them in the desired company color.”

In order to meet greater demand, cooperation with other partners is necessary in terms of financing and capacity. “We do this with VDL Special Vehicles in Eindhoven, among others, who will build rollers for us.”

Sleijffers is pleased that, in addition to the experienced employees who came over from Geba, it is also possible to recruit young talent for Green Road Equipment. “The attractive thing about us is that everything happens close to each other: thinking, drawing, developing software. The people at the office tinker and are happy to take a look. Well, then you go outside for a while, up a flight of stairs with a few steps and then you are in the workshop.”

The main problem the company is facing is beyond the control of the North Limburg company. “Is it possible to have the necessary electric motors and chips in-house on time? If not, then you lie still.”

Making machines more sustainable is mainly limited to the engine. “Without diesel, it is also a lot healthier for the drivers to work. They are no longer in the stench. A few steps would also be possible in the field of hydraulics, but then you quickly get a different kind of operation of the machine. In an already aging sector, that is too much change all at once.”

The transformation that machines are undergoing at Green Road Equipment has resulted in manufacturers taking their hands off their products. “A Bomag roller may no longer be called a Bomag roller,” explains Sleijffers. “The service of that company expires. They will be different machines, for which a new CE mark is also required.” This shows that the product meets European standards. The converted machines can last another ten to fifteen years, says Sleijffers. And the services then come from Green Road Equipment.

The sustainable equipment from Mook is more expensive to purchase. Sleijffers: “A large diesel roller from the well-known large machine builders costs about a ton new. You pay double for a model with an electric motor.” That seems unfavorable, but according to him it doesn’t have to be because the allocation of projects nowadays takes place via the awarding of points. “Those who can work emission-free score more points. Based on these points, fictitious discounts are awarded in tenders, so that you can come out as the winner with an electric motor. This way he can recoup his investment.”

Increasing competition

The 2.5 year old Green Road Equipment employs fifteen people. The order book for 2023 already contains ten million euros worth of orders, says Sleijffers. The turnover exceeds that of Geba (turnover in 2022: 6 million euros). After a lot of investments, Green Road Equipment will make a profit for the first time this year. In five years’ time, the company expects to have made its own rentable machines fully sustainable.

In the somewhat longer term, Green Road Equipment will still have to deal with competition from the major builders of road construction equipment, Sleijffers expects. He does not want to dwell too much on what that will mean for his business model. “Looking ten or twenty years ahead is a long way off. Everything changes so quickly, that also applies to the technical possibilities.” He shows a video on his phone: “Look, this is a prototype of a car that works on air. So that will come.”

With all the developments, opportunities also arise, the director thinks. “Had told me three years ago what we are doing with Green Road Equipment and I could not have imagined it.”