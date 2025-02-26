In addition to the rapid and thrilling action of Sailgp, this league aspires to become the most sustainable sports and entertainment platform in the world. Sailgpla Impact League is the key to this ambition: it is a pioneer initiative in the world in which teams compete in a second classification table, making sustainability an essential element of sport.

SailGP aspires to become the most sustainable sports and entertainment platform in the world.

SailGP celebrates that the 2025 season is the widest so far, as more teams and new destinations have joined on the five continents. This year’s season begins and ends at the United Arab Emirates, with the first date in Dubai. From there, the League will go to the Southern Hemisphere to celebrate two consecutive races. First, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, to then address Sydney for the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix, one of the favorite venues of fans. After the visit to the Australian continent, the championship moves to the United States. Los Angeles receives SailGP for a high -level entertainment weekend and glamor Hollywoodiense on March 15 and 16.

Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix: Hours and where to see it

The Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix is ​​the fourth event of the 2025 season. Located in the port of Los Angeles, it is one of the most anticipated in the calendar. It promises fierce, intrepid and formidable careers. It is a forefront in which the 12 teams will fight to add the maximum points on the board. Spain won at this headquarters last season on its way to the title of the 2024 championship, but Taylor Canfield And their team expect the title of this race to belong to the local squad in 2025. This event can be followed by the services of streaming premises of each country. Fans are invited to know what the transmission channels will be in the Official page of the Rolex Sailgp Championship. The races of March 15 and 16 will begin at 2:00 p.m. (local time of Los Angeles). The schedules are approximate and subject to changes.

Rolex, the firm behind candle sports

Rolex celebrates human achievements. He witnesses not only of glory, the delivery of a trophy, but of the emotions that are gestated in the path of the road. Since the end of the 1950s, this brand has defended the perseverance and resistance of the candle sport in all its forms. At present, Rolex supports the future and innovation of the candle through its sponsorship in the Rolex Sailgp championship, the most important candle competition in the world.

The most prominent figures of this sport are an integral part of this relationship, and Rolex pays tribute to its perpetual determination in the search for excellence. From the innovative navigator back to the world Sir Francis Chichestereven the current regatists who embody adaptability, teamwork and precision. This firm is a witness of legends like Paul Cayard and Robert Scheidt; of the most laureate Olympic waterproof of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie; and of the heroes of the Rolex Sailgp championship, Hannah Mills, Tom Slingsby and Martine Grael.

“For almost a century Rolex has been synonymous with achievements in the most emblematic sports in the world, including almost 70 years of participation in candle sports. SailGP represents precision, teamwork and innovative technology. From the beginning of the series, Rolex has celebrated the sport trip and its athletes, marked by exceptional performance, incredible milestones and powerful emotions, both inside and out of water. For the 2025 season I would like to congratulate Russell Coutts for the leadership undertaken to raise the championship to new heights. We are delighted to deepen our support as the main partner and celebrate the success of SAILGP. Now we want to exceed the limits and inspire future generations, ”said Arnaud Boetsch, Director of Communication and Image of Rolex.

Rolex is the main sponsor of 15 important international events, from the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race annual and the Rolex Fastnet Race Biennial, to the world Rolex TP52 world championship. In addition to the spectacular meetings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. Yacht Club.

Outstanding Candle Events in 2025

Rolex TP52 World Championship: From July 1 to 6 in Cascais, Portugal.

Rolex Fastnet Race: From July 26 to 31 in Cowes, the United Kingdom; Fastnet, Iranda, and Cherburg, France.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup: From September 7 to 13 in Sardinia, Italy.

Rolex Middle Sea Race: From October 18 to 25 in La Valeta, Malta.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race: From December 26 to 31 in Sydney and Hobart, Australia.