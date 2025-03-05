Mark Zuckerberg He is one of the richest men in the world and although for years it has been an example of silent luxury, with a seemingly simple life, it seems that something has changed. In recent months the Facebook founder (current goal) shares through … of Instagram plus moments of his personal life, which allow to see details, such as his Luxury Watches Collection. If at the beginning of January he announced the changes of his company with a jewel of 875,000 euros, a few days ago he celebrated the His wife’s birthday with a rolex valued, according to several American media, in 1.3 million dollars (just over 1.2 million euros).

Mark Zuckerberg organized a party for the 40th birthday of Priscilla Chan who gathered a lot of friends from the millionaire. The evening was full of surprises, including a musical performance by the businessman himself. Before getting the stage and wearing a sequin monkey, Zuckerberg dressed in tuxedo and bow tieSpreading glamor, next to his wife, who wore a champagne party dress with a word of honor. On the doll of the Facebook founder a real jewel of the watchmaking and a very exclusive piece shone: the Rolex Cosmography Reference 6269 that is around 1.3 million dollars.

The chronograph, manufactured in the 80s, was One of the first rolex daytona engasted with diamonds. With 18 carat gold box and Oyster bracelet, it has a bezel set with 44 bright size diamonds, a sphere set in Pavé with almost 240 diamonds and sapphire hour markers that enhance their luxurious aesthetics.

The Rolex Daytona Reference 6269.



It is an exclusive clock that would only exist between 8 and 10 copies, and that is out of catalogwhich means that they were manufactured for selected customers. Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates with this model to have special interest not only for luxury watches, but also by the unique pieces, reserved only for billionaires like him.

If years ago the Facebook founder bet on a sober style, based on t -shirts and jeans, without clock or accessories, in recent times his passion for high -end watches has come to light, wearing authentic jewelry jewelry of the Harm Watchmother. Mark Zuckerberg has worn Patek Philippe models, FP Journe, Jaeger-Eleultre and now Rolex.