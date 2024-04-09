What the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, wears on her wrists has become a state matter. Fifty deaths in protests, negative reports from human rights organizations, diplomatic conflicts with its neighbors or the release of autocrat Alberto Fujimori have been less damaging to its image, today at a rate of 10%, than its watch collection.

On March 14, the podcast The Encerrona uncovered the case: after reviewing around 10,000 official photographs, they identified that Boluarte had worn 14 high-end watches at formal events. Bilateral meetings with heads of state, meetings with businessmen, ceremonies organized by the Police, awareness campaigns and even masses. Of all the jewelry, a Rolex, Datejust 36 model, made of steel with 18-karat rose gold and diamond inlays, stands out clearly, whose market cost is around $19,000 (17,500 euros).

None of these luxury items appeared in the declaration of assets to which public officials are obliged, especially in the case of the president. Even if they were gifts.

Dina Boluarte with a Rolex watch model Datejust 36, on November 16, 2023. Melina Mejia (Presidency of Peru)

“What I have is the result of my effort and work. It is from yesteryear and I use it very occasionally,” Dina Boluarte defended herself days later, ensuring that the expense had come out of her pockets. On Friday, after testifying for five hours before a prosecutor in the framework of a police investigation for alleged illicit enrichment, she changed her story. She said the watches were not hers, but a loan from a friend, the governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima. “I must admit that it was a mistake to have accepted them as a loan. The desire to represent my country well led me to accept them, but I have already returned them. Since they are not my property, I was not obliged to declare them,” she stated.

There are still many loose ends. There is a great distance between the four watches that the successor of the dismissed Pedro Castillo used during the 16 months in which she was Minister of Development and the 11 that she has worn as president. The day the case was uncovered, for example, she wore the fifteenth watch, Bebe brand, at an event with businesswomen in Lima.

Boluarte earned 30,000 soles (7,500 euros) a month as a minister; As president, her salary was reduced to 16,000 soles (4,000 euros), a reduction decided by former president Alan García during his second term (2006-2011) as a sign of austerity. The distance grows when those close to Boluarte claim that she was never seen wearing a luxury watch when she was a civil registry official, with a salary of 4,500 soles (1,125 euros). The Prosecutor's Office investigates these precedents.

The first watch identified is the most modest in the collection: a Michael Kors, Gold-tone model, whose price reaches 130 dollars (120 euros). Its appearance dates back to a central event: the swearing-in of Dina Boluarte as minister before former president Pedro Castillo, in July 2021. In those days, Boluarte was also his vice president, the number two of Perú Libre, a left-wing group that I would end up resigning.

Dina Boluarte wears a Micheal Kors Gold-tone watch, on July 30, 2021. Alberto Orbegoso (Presidency of Peru)

Ten months later, in May 2022, Boluarte showed up at a food delivery wearing a Fossil watch. In August of that same year she wore another Fossil and closed her time as minister with a Quartz, when she had to support the budget of her portfolio on September 13.

Since he assumed the presidency, after Pedro Castillo's failed self-coup, on December 7, 2022, many watches have come into his hands. On December 16, the day ten Ayacucha residents died in the protests against him, Boluarte fitted a Michael Kors to his wrist during the graduation of a group of ensigns and second lieutenants at the Chorrillos Military School. Five days later, when a crowd took to the streets to demand his resignation and an early election, he put on a Jacques Manoir to congratulate a new class of police officers.

Dina Boluarte wears a Jacques Manoir watch, on December 21, 2022. JHONEL RODRIGUEZ ROBLES (Presidency of Peru)

The seventh clock, yet to be identified, appeared for the first time on January 18, 2023, at a mass for the anniversary of the founding of Lima. The social outbreak was on the surface and the president posed with the mayor of the capital, the ultra-conservative Rafael López Aliaga. The next watch, an Invicta brand, appeared on May 9, at a ceremony for Europe Day at the Lima Art Museum. “Peru and the European Union are firm promoters of peace,” she said that time. The following month, on June 5, 2023, she wore the Rolex that has given her so many problems.

Just seven days later, he received the then president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, in the Piura region, carrying with him a Bulova worth almost $700. Boluarte did not want to miss the opportunity to gain the friendship of a regional leader. At that time he had withdrawn his ambassadors from Mexico, Colombia and Honduras and needed allies. At the end of October, she was seen with a smartwatch (watch with internet connection) with the vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, and the ambassador of the European Union in Peru, Gaspar Frontini. On November 3, just four days later, she posed with a diamond-bezel Rolex Datejust alongside Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. During that same month, Boluarte used a second smartwatch amid a campaign to protect girls from sexual violence.

Dina Boluarte wore a Rolex Datejust with a diamond bezel when meeting Mia Mottley on November 3, 2023. JHONEL RODRIGUEZ ROBLES (Presidency of Peru)

Although it has not yet been confirmed, there is a third Rolex that Dina Boluarte wore on February 16, 2024, at the inauguration of a school in the coastal region of Piura. The fifteenth watch is the Bebe that she wore during a women's meeting on the day the complaint against her became known.

Dina Boluarte during a meeting with businesswomen, on March 14. Ricardo Cuba (Presidency of Peru)

In the last breath of Good Friday, prosecutors and police raided Dina Boluarte's house. They didn't find the Rolexes, but they confiscated a Swarovski and a Timepiece. The watches are the tip of the iceberg of a notable increase in assets: the Prosecutor's Office is also investigating her for a Cartier bracelet worth $56,000 and deposits in her bank accounts for almost $300,000 during her tenure as president of the Apurimac Departmental Club. The president of Peru is in low hours.

