Charles De Ketelaere has not set foot in Bergamo yet, yet he has already taken over Atalanta. After more than a thousand minutes in the Rossoneri without a sharp note, the (fake) indolent blond was enough for a good half hour in the Nerazzurri to find flickers, a smile and that goal he had been missing since 1 April 2022, when he was still at Bruges. With only four training sessions under Gasp’s orders, the Belgian commuted between Milan – he still has a home in the Porta Nuova area -, Zingonia and the retreat in Reggio Emilia, where he slept in a single room.