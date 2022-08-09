The preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge and practicesis an essential role of indigenous women through their traditional experience, a role that should be recognized within the framework of the ‘World Day of Indigenous Peoples’.

The women are essential pillars in the indigenous communities and peoples and they play a crucial role in the development and preservation of the essential historical tradition of their peoples.

the cCare of natural resources and traditions through community work, turns women into guardians of scientific knowledge with reins such as land defense or the vindication of human rights.

The traditional knowledge of women helps preserve the long history of interaction of these peoples with the natural environment, encompassing a cultural complex in the practices of resource use, rituals, spirituality and worldviews.

Role that continue through the family support, becoming leaders and human rights defenders, who suffer from gender inequality and representation of their communities.

They suffer from intersectional levels of discrimination for reasons of gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic status and the prohibition of self-government, through the threat to the resources and lands on which indigenous peoples still develop.

The indigenous women they have made small but significant progress in decision-making processes in some communities, a leadership struggle between the same communities for the exchange of gender roles.

female groups they become himleaders at the local and national level, and they are at the forefront of defending their lands, their cultures and their communities.

Despite that, the indigenous women are vastly underrepresented, negatively and disproportionately affected by aggression, discrimination and violence they suffer daily.

